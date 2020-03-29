how-to-survive-isolation-with:-roommates,-partner,-children-and-yourself

Loving each other, staying away : it seems a oxymoron, but it is the exact summary of this emergency situation from Coronavirus . We are warmly invited to stay at home as much as possible, leaving only for indifferent needs and really necessary. But despite the comforts and comforts, are we really made for this life within the four walls?

It is a (small?) Sacrifice that is required of us to reduce the risk of infection, thus guaranteeing greater safety for everyone, but it is certainly placing us in front of important challenges, not least those relating to our relationships.

Always, someone will have happened to think: “ How nice it would be to stay at home with my family or alone to enjoy some peace! “, but now that we have been fulfilled, we are no longer so enthusiastic. Why agree to take the affects in small doses, but when you have to share 50 square meters with someone else, it is immediate to think to him or her who lives with us as a sort of “weight”.

What if you are alone ? The long-awaited privacy starts to become a cage after a while: staying closed in four walls, with no one to exchange a physical contact with, in the long run it can drive you crazy. Thoughts multiply and there is no video call that holds: nothing can replace the warm affection of a hug.

So, how can we better manage the unusual social circumstances in which we find ourselves, despite ourselves? Some answers have tried to collect the Guardian , looking at some scientific experiment or asking the experts for an opinion. You can find them in our gallery.

