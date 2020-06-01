how-to-survive-the-summer-(if-you-can't-go-to-the-sea-or-to-the-mountains)

I would love to be one of those individuals who loves summer, really. One of those people who don't sweat at the idea that there are more than 23 degrees, which manages to stay in the sun for whole hours without hearing a little voice inside itself that screams to want to die, or one of those that «so much mosquitoes don't touch. “

Here, unfortunately, I am not one of these people and the summer as much as it brings with it many beautiful things (such as outdoor aperitifs, holidays, the sea, long days, carefree), unfortunately it also brings with it what it represents absolute evil, or the sultry heat. If you are not lucky enough to live by the sea and therefore be able to take a dip every ten minutes, or in the mountains / windy areas, you may agree with me that going out in these months (always longer) is more a burden than a pleasure. Perhaps this is one of the many reasons that pushes me to stay in the UK, where summer has a spring climate that for me is nothing more than a dream come true.

Having said that, I decided to prepare a Survival Kit to be implemented this summer for all those people who will not have the opportunity to migrate to the sea, to the mountains or directly to another state, thus allowing you to better enjoy this season in its positive aspects.