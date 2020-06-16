huawei-launches-an-(advantageous)-summer-promotion

Technology lovers take note. From 15 June to 31 August 2020 , Huawei launches Together, with a simple touch , an unmissable promotion to inaugurate the summer that provides, for each purchase, many exclusive advantages.

All those who purchase a smartphone from the HUAWEI P family 40 (P 40, P 40 Pro, P 40 Pro + , lite, lite E, lite 5G), from the Y Series (HUAWEI Y5P, Y6P), P smart six tablets HUAWEI MatePad Pro and T8, will receive in fact free HUAWEI Freebuds 3i ( commercial value 99,00 euro) and HUAWEI mini speaker (commercial value 29, 90 €) , in addition to 50 GB to be used on Huawei Cloud, 6 months of Huawei Music, 3 months of Huawei Free video and up to 10 films on demand.

But it doesn't end there. Users can in fact receive exclusive bonuses from different brand partners, simply by accessing the Member Center app, available for free on HUAWEI AppGallery is pre-installed on the latest devices, and by downloading all the applications participating in the initiative. Or:

– 20% Alitalia discount on a flight of round trip, Italy and Europe, for two people;

– 30 € of Italian vouchers that can be spent on a national route, to discover the wonders of 'Italy;

-Bonus for the activation of a new HYPE account: 10 € for Start customers, 15 € for Plus and 25 € for Premium

– 25% discount to be used in Burger King restaurants for purchase a menu

-5 € promo code for new Satispay members

-4 € discount to be used for purchases on the popular AliExpress shopping platform

In addition to the latest arrivals in the Huawei home, other products will also enjoy advantages and promotions dedicated to them. Among them, HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, HUAWEI Mate Xs, HUAWEI P 30 Pro, HUAWEI nova 5t, which will allow users to receive 6 months of HUAWEI Music for free , 3 months of HUAWEI Video and 50 GB of HUAWEI Cloud for 3 months.

Furthermore, even in the summer, Huawei continues to guarantee the after-sales assistance services, which are even more convenient from today. From 15 June and until 31 August, it will be possible to obtain the 20% discount on the maximum recommended price for the parts necessary for the repair of out-of-warranty devices and well the 40% discount on the application of the front and rear protective films, as well as a gift from the service team.