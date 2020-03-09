huawei-mate-xs,-that's-why-pre-order-it

A cushion on the window sill as an armchair, a tumbler with lots of orange juice and the new Huawei Mate Xs . The ideal set from smart working can soon become reality. From 10 March , in fact, the new Huawei folding smartphone is available in pre-order for 10 days in the main consumer electronics stores and on Amazon.

Extra gigabite of memory

Huawei Mate Xs can also become an ideal companion for doing nothing, especially in a period when we are warmly invited to stay at home.

Its 8-inch screen of the totally open version makes it an excellent device for watching TV series. Among other things, those who decide to make the pre-order will receive 50 Extra GB of memory to be used to store your data on Huawei Cloud. In addition to this, the possibility of access to a dedicated after-sales service , which includes support 7 days a week, via landline or whatsapp, free pick-up and delivery service and priority on device repair at Huawei Customer Service Centers.

Huawei Mate Xs in the fully door version reaches 8 inches

Huawei Mate Xs in summary

Huawei Mate Xs boasts the Kirin processor 990 5G and a Falcon Wing design . Folded, Huawei Mate Xs is a dual-screen smartphone, with a 6.6-inch main display and a secondary 6-inch one, 38 inches. Opened, the smartphone turns into an 8-inch tablet . It has a premium photographic system made in collaboration with Leica. Located on the sidebar, it is composed of a main room with 40 MP (wide angle, f / 1.8) , an ultra wide angle camera from 16 MP (f / 2.2), a 8MP telephoto lens (f / 2.4, OIS) and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera . Closing the super stable shots and the hybrid zoom up to 30 X. The foldable phone natively supports a Multi-Window mode. This allows you to view and interact with two apps side by side and launch a third one using the Floating Window function.

The sense of community

The company has recently presented Huawei Community . This service will allow all its users to know the advantages offered by Huawei Mobile Services . Among these, the ability to search for information on your device, discover its performance, ask for advice and stay updated on the latest product and service launches. A virtual meeting place where all the fans of the brand can register and actively participate . For everyone the possibility of accessing exclusive content and benefits. Huawei Community can be reached online in the appropriate section of the consumer site. The Huawei Community mobile app will be downloadable directly from the Huawei AppGallery in the coming weeks.

Price and availability in Italy

As already mentioned, Huawei Mate Xs will be available starting from 10 March, in pre-order, at the stores of the main consumer electronics chains, on Amazon.it, at the Huawei Experience Store of CityLife in Milan and on its website, at the recommended price of 2. 599 euro.