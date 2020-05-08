huawei-next-image-2020:-space-for-beauty-and-creativity

Also this year the new edition of the photographic competition dedicated to Huawei and Honor smartphone users with a really felt theme: to celebrate the beauty and positive power of creativity. After such a dark and difficult period, letting beautiful images speak has a positive power.

This is precisely the intention of the initiative proposed by the Chinese company: «with this project we ask creators from all over the world to create new shots using their creative abilities, and thus share their most beautiful images, wherever they are.

Huawei Next-Image 2020 wants to use the positive power of creativity to bring the world together »said Isabella Lazzini , Marketing & Retail Director of Huawei CBG Italia.

There are 5 categories in which you can participate with one or more photographs:

Remote shots : use the smartphone's camera to capture hidden details and different perspectives, both inside and outside .

Night shots : capture funny moments at night or in a low light environment. Reflect the atmosphere of the moment and unleash your creativity.

Hello, life! : An image is worth a thousand words, so capture and share the emotion and inspiration that gives you every single day.

Portraits : plays with the identities and power of portraiture. Capture the faces of those closest to you.

Storyboard : use a series of photos to express your emotions and tell your personal story. The story can include 3 to 9 images.

To further stimulate creativity and animate the Huawei user community, led by Rudy Zery the company has chosen 5 exceptional foremen: Mariano Di Vaio (Storyboard), Giulia De Lellis (Portraits), Andrea Damante (Shots nocturnal), Beatrice Valli (Hello, life!), Marco Fantini (Long distance shots), who with their images will try to give some stimulating examples.

For the entire duration of the competition, the team leaders will be the protagonists of interviews and special contents that will be published on the Huawei Community , the brand's official forum and virtual meeting place dedicated to all fans of the Huawei world who has recently crossed the finish line of 50 thousand users in less than two months and 17 regions on 20 covered by brand lovers.

All people wishing to participate in the competition will also have the opportunity to be inspired and advised by the digital masterclasses available on the Huawei Community of Stefano Guindani, international photographer, Technical Coach of the Italian Team of the competition. The national photos that will be selected will then have the opportunity to compete worldwide and by winning the 10. 000 thousand dollars .

To evaluate the images in the grand final will be a jury of the highest level made up of some undisputed protagonists of international photography: Steve McCurry, Reuben Krabbe and Elzaveta Porodina and Karolina Henke. All detailed information is accessible at the web address: www.next-image 2020. com.