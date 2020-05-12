huawei-p-smart-2020-and-p-smart-pro,-the-newcomers-with-high-photographic-performance

Newcomers to the house Huawei . The Chinese company has announced the launch on the Italian market of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei P smart Pro . Two captivating, trendy devices with high photographic performance designed for a young generation.

The photographic sector of Huawei P Smart 2020 consists of three cameras which, powered by Artificial Intelligence, are able to learn further 100 millions of images and beyond 500 scenes, giving users clear, precise shots.

In particular, the dual rear camera is equipped with automatic recognition up to 22 categories between objects and scenes, while the front one is able to recognize 8 types of vertical backgrounds and apply different optimization algorithms to obtain the best possible results. Not to mention the portraits, and the resolution of the details.

Equipped with Huawei Share , which allows smartphones and PCs to pass photos, videos and documents, the smartphone boasts the Huawei GPU Turbo technology which allows to improve the overall efficiency of the device , from a graphic point of view, of performance and energy consumption, increasing by 60% the graphics processing efficiency of the processor by reducing its consumption by 30% . With an elegant design, enhanced by the shell with curved finishes and characterized by a glossy ceramic-like surface, it has a battery capable of ensuring autonomy in conversation up to in hours. Finally, no worries about running out of memory. Thanks to the 4GB + standard RAM 128 GB ROM and up to 512 GB of expandable storage space, P Smart 2020 allows you to keep everything you need and is closest to your heart. Available in three colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green, at the recommended retail price of 199,90 EUR.

Not least Huawei P Smart Pro which ensures a fast, intuitive and fluid user experience. Strength of the smartphone, the triple camera system powered by Artificial Intelligence , optimized to capture clearer images and offer a wider view. Equipped with a FullView Display without frames, not interrupted by the camera's notch, the device guarantees users an even more immersive and immersive viewing experience. The front-facing camera also pops up every time you use it.

Good news on the battery side which ensures up to 14 hours of web browsing and 9 hours of video or game play and up to 40 hours of phone calls, 80 hours of reproduction musical. Available in two colors, Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal, at the recommended retail price of 299, 90 EUR.

READ ALSO

Huawei Next-Image 2020: space for beauty and creativity

READ ALSO

Huawei P 40 lite E, the most sophisticated photographic experience