huawei-p40-lite-e,-the-most-sophisticated-photographic-experience

The photographic experience via smartphone is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Adding the extra piece is Huawei P 40 lite E , last born of the Chinese house.

With triple rear camera powered by AI, the device allows you to capture in high resolution any moment and produce panoramic, group photos , shoot and simulate realistic depth of field effects . Even in low light conditions. Equipped with a large 1/2 inch sensor, the new Huawei allows to produce clear and low noise images, rich in colors and details, both at night and in broad daylight.

In addition, the night mode supports stabilization for freehand shots with an exposure of up to six seconds.

Like many of the company's other smartphones, Huawei P 40 lite E is equipped with the mode AI Scene Recognition , which allows the rear cameras to recognize over 500 scenarios and to apply custom improvements in real time to transform even the shots of novice photographers in real masterpieces.

Easy and intuitive to use too. Thanks to the support of EMUI9.1 and the Kirin processor 710 F, Huawei P 40 lite E offers a smooth user experience on all applications: from productivity to entertainment. With a 4000 mAh battery and energy-saving technology powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, the smartphone offers a reliable and long-lasting battery durability, ideal for those who are always on the move.

The smartphone is available from the end of April in the classic Midnight Black colors and in the exclusive Aurora Blue color , with blue and green gradients at the recommended price of 199,90 EUR. All those who purchase the new smartphone of the Huawei P series 40, will receive a free gift 15 GB to be used to store photos, videos and personal files on Huawei Cloud, and a month of VIP Membership to be used for the new HUAWEI Music service.

