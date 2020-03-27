huawei-watch-gt-2e-trains-you-in-100-different-ways

On the occasion of the European launch of the P series 40 , Huawei has also unveiled Huawei Watch GT 2e , its new wearable dedicated to sport. Compared to the predecessor design with the traditional dial separated from the strap, Watch GT 2e inaugurates a new unibody design . In this new version, the stainless steel body with the classic round dial directly integrates the strap . The appearance is definitely more sporty. This is also thanks to the new dials of the Amoled 1 touch display, 39 inches . Finally, the case has a sandblasted surface that improves the texture which is counterbalanced by the black layer on the screen surface.

100 monitored sports

The goal of Watch GT 2e is to meet the needs of all athletes. The data provided by the product data sheet seem to support the thesis. This smartwatch supports 15 professional sports tracking mode . There are eight outdoor activities such as running, walking, mountaineering, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming and triathlon. Seven instead indoor activities . Huawei Watch GT 2e allows full monitoring of 190 different types of data . Useful information to help athletes get the most out of their training. In addition, the smartwatch automatically detects six professional sport modes .

But to get to 100 others are missing 85 sports tracking mode . These are divided into six categories of sports which are leisure, fitness, extreme, aquatic, ball games and winter sports . In order to meet the needs of all athletes, activities range from street dance to parkour, from rock climbing to yoga and from ballet to boxing. While the wearer of the smartwatch concentrates on his training, Watch GT 2e records the key data such as training duration, calories burned, heart rate interval, exercise progress, recovery time and more. This collection is followed by a precise and scientific planning of the exercises presented through infographics .

Tells you how you are

Measurement of heart beat . Checking the pressure . Stress management. Monitoring of sleep quality . In addition to these basic functions, Watch GT 2e supports the monitoring of the saturation levels of oxygen in the blood (SpO2). It only takes a minute to test your SpO2 level and evaluate your health conditions at any time. To relax or motivate, users can memorize about 500 mp3 songs on Watch GT 2e and listen to them in wireless headphones. A playlist that can be modified thanks to the new Huawei Music service .

Prices and availability

Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with the Kirik A1 processor able to guarantee an autonomy of up to two weeks of use without further charging. I will be available in four colors: Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White with fluorinated rubber strap. Starting on 10 April, Watch GT 2e will be in the Huawei store and at all authorized dealers at a price of 169 EUR.

The restyling of Watch GT 2 from 42 mm

Also Watch GT 2 in the small version from 42 mm suffers a slight restyling . A retouch that concerns the new edition of the Champagne Gold crown . To this are added the straps in the two new colors Frosty White and Chestnut Red . Finally, Huawei has also announced the new variants Frosty White and Chestnut Red for Watch GT 2 of 42 mm with a function of monitoring of the menstrual cycle . Users can receive the reminder on their cycle through the clock by entering information such as the start day and duration of the same.

