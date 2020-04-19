hugh-jackman's-dog-walking-style-and-all-the-gossip-of-the-weekend

Let's say it, in the period of social distancing, quarantine or seclusion as you want to call it, you are not too careful about the look. And even celebs, who leave their home with their dog (blessed that walk allowed by law) do not seem to do much with a look that has already been baptized « dog walking style », or comfortable trousers (those you had at home), sneakers and a random jacket to put on at the last second. To get an idea, look at the gallery above , from Hugh Jackman to Emily Ratajkowski.

About the stars, this weekend, we learned a lot, for example that Jennifer Aniston is "happy to be in quarantine" because suffers from agoraphobia and that there are several celebrities who fight against fears and fixations.



But over the weekend, we told many other stories, the ones we liked the most here:

Vanessa Bryant and the wedding anniversary with Kobe: «I miss your hugs»

The wife of the late champion celebrates the anniversary with a tender photo on social media: "Nineteen years of love. I wish you were here, holding me in your arms. " Then come the red roses (thanks to his daughter Natalia).

Alexander of Sweden turns 4 (while mom Sofia works as a volunteer

In the Scandinavian country the royal baby is celebrated, son of Carl Philip – second son of King Carl Gustav – and of the famous princess, ex model, who in times of coronavirus he is helping the Stockholm hospital.

Kate Middleton, who “hid” the Easter holidays from George and Charlotte

In an interview with the BBC, the Duchess revealed that the two older children continued to study from home even during the holidays: "I didn't say anything to him, I feel really bad."

Queen Elizabeth stops cannon shots for her birthday: “Inappropriate”

On 21 April the sovereign will turn off 94 candles and, for the first time in 68 years of reign, the anniversary will not be greeted by court artillery. With the world (and the United Kingdom) on their knees for the coronavirus, at Buckingham Palace they are convinced that the celebrations would be "out of place".

Al Bano: «Loredana Lecciso and I, together again»

The artist confirms the flashback, but clarifies: "In truth, four years have passed since the crisis, a strong sense of family binds us. Relations with Romina Power? Excellent ».



Laura Pausini and best wishes to Paolo Carta: «Your smile, the most beautiful»

The singer dedicates a sweet thought to her life partner, who turns 56 years: a love that started in 2005, after a painful break. "I was afraid that beautiful things would end quickly, today I believe in alternative ways."



Cameron Diaz speaks for the first time about her daughter: «It is the best part of my life

The actress, via social media, spoke for the first time about the little girl born in secret three and a half months ago with Benji Madden. Also revealing some details of their life as parents in quarantine: «After the bath my husband puts the baby to bed, while I pour myself a glass of wine and cook. I like to live in this bubble ».