hunt-for-eggs-and-chocolate:-this-way-the-little-cambridge-will-spend-easter

A different Easter awaits the Cambridge, forced – like every citizen of the Western world – to comply with the quarantine obligations. Kate Middleton and the Prince William , therefore, will not take part in traditional religious services. They will not go to church or flank Queen Elizabeth in the religious celebration of Easter. With their children, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend the holiday 110 miles north of London, in your country residence.

Ad Anmer Hall , in the county of Norfolk , Easter will not be made of obligations, but of eggs and chocolate, of children and races in the meadow. William and Kate, who, in the past week, made a first royal video call with the kids from an English school, promised their children a hunt with eggs . The little Louis , old enough to walk by himself, the princess Charlotte and the prince George will go around the huge mansion, each looking for their own sweet. “There will be a lot of chocolate to eat,” said William during his chat with British students. “You're already eating it!” Kate Middleton scolded him with a smile, promising, like her husband, that Anmer Hall will be full of “Easter surprises”.

Sweets, laughter and games. Then, the family and Lupo , the little cocker spaniel of the Cambridge. Sunday 12 April, the Easter of the English royals will not have the usual flavor, but that , perhaps more genuine and certainly less formal, than the domestic tradition.

