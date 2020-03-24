Hyperion of Hölderlin: can love make you live in harmony with the world?

I never thought it would end with Juliet. I had gone to live in England just to be with her. Two thousand euro cash hidden in the pants and off you go. Ah, Juliet was my only girlfriend. That of “the first love you never forget”, not even after 4 years, even if you are with another and pretend that you have blonde hair and green eyes. Even if you give her the same perfume that she used, no, not even that way.

From England I returned home after a few months. Life was too expensive and I was starting to get stuck in that place. So I enrolled in university in Italy. I decided on an alcoholic night which faculty to undertake, one was worth the other I thought. Randomness ended up taking me among the dusty classes of the faculty of art history, between mornings spent sleeping on the counter and evenings forgetting my name.

This loop interrupted him in an aesthetic lesson, but not so much for the lesson as for Paola. A French girl, taller than me. Long white legs, blue eyes, brown hair with a very precise fringe that caressed two very thick eyebrows. Paola was very precise, she was a good student. She was also very religious. Perfect for a monster like me. He always wore delicate clothes, even in color. Sometimes blue and beige, other times powder and white.

The proponent of our little great love was precisely that aesthetic lesson, in particular a text to prepare for the exam: Hyperion . I found myself at his home, amid the silences and noises of Venice, which for me was the perfect scenario for making the wrong choices. We would repeat that story for hours, in view of the exam now approaching. By now I knew it by heart but it was enough for me to hear her speak. And so I became Hyperion and she my Diotima . Paola broke inside me that glass case that protected so much the only love I had lived up to that moment, Juliet.

Loosened the spell, even if only temporarily.

He made me return to my island, as Hyperion did with Diotima, making me live, even if temporarily, in harmony with the world.

In a nutshell, it made me fall in love.