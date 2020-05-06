«i-chose-not-to-choose»:-alessandro-cattelan's-monologue-on-phase-2

In a historical moment in which we seem to be hanging on a very thin thread that now sees us safe and now sees us in danger, it is necessary to make choices. Alessandro Cattelan , just over forty-eight hours from the start of Phase 2, however, chose not to choose. «Why go from not having to choose anything to having to choose everything?» asks, in fact, in the initial monologue of the last episode of EPCC – Live , the show that leads every Tuesday evening on Sky Uno and which, despite the Covid – 19, has chosen to go on the air to give a smile to the Italians forced home. Cattelan does not choose, therefore. In a scene that clearly follows the flow of consciousness of Mark Renton, the character created by Irvine Welsh's pen and played by Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting , the handler now runs with his sweatshirt a little wide “so as not to show how fat we are in Phase 1” and now he takes out his shirt and tie with a mask pressed on his face.

Why choose when we have an enemy to blame for anything that happens? Europe, the government, the 5G, who wears the mask, who wears it but is the wrong one, TgR Leonardo, virologists, infectious disease specialists, the neighbor, the bat and even “that fucking pangolin”: we have so many fetishes that we can target if it doesn't go “all right” than to choose something, right now we don't feel the urgency. Of course, Cattelan reasons, someone finds the courage and some choices make it: there are those who run 2 meters away «in a park with little crowds, on a day that is not crowded and in a less crowded time », but also those who are convinced that they look great with long hair and those who think they should try with anyone because there is so much a mask and all with the mask seem more cute.

But the choices do not end here: we understand, for example, what name we can say at checkpoints and we start to stop worrying about the spinach that can get stuck between the teeth because “nobody will see them so much”. We think back with nostalgia when we got on a bus and people crowded around it, but also at the “unsustainable effort that falls on you”. In short, repeats Cattelan, to try so hard to carry out an action or implement an intention is no longer worth it. «All of you will hate keeping going away from trouble until you die» he concludes at the end revealing to the public that he was not really running around the city, but only on a treadmill. After all, this is a non-choice too.

