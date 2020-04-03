«i-did-the-antibody-test-for-covid-and-i'll-explain-how-it-works»

Will I have done Covid in asymptomatic form? Will I still be negative? Do serological investigations for antibody research work? These questions have been bouncing in my head for days. The experts are divided, the regions as well. The head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli explains on the radio to wait for directions from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Meanwhile, the governor of Veneto Zaia starts an experimental project to test the presence of antibodies first in employees of health and nursing homes, asking that the University of Padua and Verona validate it.

Fifty thousand analyzes to begin with.

A Florentine start-up makes it possible from 1st April, through online booking, to the rapid serological test for individuals, provided they reside in the municipality of Florence. Mayor Sala, in his daily video message, asked that Milan get tools to leave too.

A few days ago, I interviewed the mayor of a small town in the Pavese who started totally autonomously and in agreement with a private laboratory in the Vercelli area, to offer all its citizens the opportunity to be tested on a voluntary basis at cost of 45 euro per withdrawal. I decide to contact him again and ask him if, as a journalist, I can undergo the analysis: I want to understand more and tell in detail what happens. Roberto Francese is now inundated with requests for interviews from TV and newspapers, national and foreign, but in two minutes I get his whatapp: I will wait for him at 9:00 tomorrow morning. 15.

It is 10 in the evening, but I start to be anxious. I don't know anything specific, except the address of the Palasport of Robbio where about 700 tests have been performed for a week with the support of a network of volunteers from all over the town. I haven't been out of Milan for more than a month: taking the car and driving along the highway gives me a feeling of inebriation and disorientation together.

In about an hour I arrive at my destination. It is not yet 9 in the morning but the square in front of the Palasport is already full of people lined up, strictly at a safe distance and all wearing harnesses, waiting for their turn to pick up.

The mayor welcomes me, already on the front line to make sure that “his people” follow all the necessary procedures. “A local company,” he explains, “today booked and paid for tests for all its employees, so that they could decide who to get back to work safely.” He tells me that Gabriele Latrofa, a wedding photographer now converted into a reporter on the field, is documenting everything he's doing (even my exam).

Before undergoing the test, a classic blood sample, is Dr. Andrea Adessi, head of the laboratory who gave his willingness to carry out the examination to all citizens of Robbio to explain to me what it consists of.

“We have not invented anything, it is a simple serological test to verify whether the subject is negative, infected or has developed immunity. The tests were produced in China and are the same that the Veneto purchased. They have a level of accuracy of 96 percent, but in medicine there are no tests that work at 100 percent “.

But what exactly are you looking for ?: “It is like that of Toxoplasmosis, just to give an example”, explains the doctor, “the antibodies generated by the body are identified in the patient's blood. The former (IgM) occur at the beginning of the onset of symptoms and indicate the presence of the infection, for IgG antibodies, however, a longer period is required. These tell us that the patient came into contact with the virus and developed immunity “.

What we are looking for here are not the infected, it can happen to identify one, but for those who have symptoms, the election exam remains the swab. Here we go hunting for those who never have caught the virus or even those who, perhaps without ever having had any symptoms, have already developed immunity towards Covid. S these are the subjects who first could, for example, when they reopen, go back to work. And this information could be fundamental for the country's economic recovery.