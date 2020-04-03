World
«I did the antibody test for Covid and I'll explain how it works»
Will I have done Covid in asymptomatic form? Will I still be negative? Do serological investigations for antibody research work? These questions have been bouncing in my head for days. The experts are divided, the regions as well. The head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli explains on the radio to wait for directions from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Meanwhile, the governor of Veneto Zaia starts an experimental project to test the presence of antibodies first in employees of health and nursing homes, asking that the University of Padua and Verona validate it.
Fifty thousand analyzes to begin with.
A Florentine start-up makes it possible from 1st April, through online booking, to the rapid serological test for individuals, provided they reside in the municipality of Florence. Mayor Sala, in his daily video message, asked that Milan get tools to leave too.
A few days ago, I interviewed the mayor of a small town in the Pavese who started totally autonomously and in agreement with a private laboratory in the Vercelli area, to offer all its citizens the opportunity to be tested on a voluntary basis at cost of 45 euro per withdrawal. I decide to contact him again and ask him if, as a journalist, I can undergo the analysis: I want to understand more and tell in detail what happens. Roberto Francese is now inundated with requests for interviews from TV and newspapers, national and foreign, but in two minutes I get his whatapp: I will wait for him at 9:00 tomorrow morning. 15.
It is 10 in the evening, but I start to be anxious. I don't know anything specific, except the address of the Palasport of Robbio where about 700 tests have been performed for a week with the support of a network of volunteers from all over the town. I haven't been out of Milan for more than a month: taking the car and driving along the highway gives me a feeling of inebriation and disorientation together.
In about an hour I arrive at my destination. It is not yet 9 in the morning but the square in front of the Palasport is already full of people lined up, strictly at a safe distance and all wearing harnesses, waiting for their turn to pick up.
The mayor welcomes me, already on the front line to make sure that “his people” follow all the necessary procedures. “A local company,” he explains, “today booked and paid for tests for all its employees, so that they could decide who to get back to work safely.” He tells me that Gabriele Latrofa, a wedding photographer now converted into a reporter on the field, is documenting everything he's doing (even my exam).
Before undergoing the test, a classic blood sample, is Dr. Andrea Adessi, head of the laboratory who gave his willingness to carry out the examination to all citizens of Robbio to explain to me what it consists of.
“We have not invented anything, it is a simple serological test to verify whether the subject is negative, infected or has developed immunity. The tests were produced in China and are the same that the Veneto purchased. They have a level of accuracy of 96 percent, but in medicine there are no tests that work at 100 percent “.
But what exactly are you looking for ?: “It is like that of Toxoplasmosis, just to give an example”, explains the doctor, “the antibodies generated by the body are identified in the patient's blood. The former (IgM) occur at the beginning of the onset of symptoms and indicate the presence of the infection, for IgG antibodies, however, a longer period is required. These tell us that the patient came into contact with the virus and developed immunity “.
What we are looking for here are not the infected, it can happen to identify one, but for those who have symptoms, the election exam remains the swab. Here we go hunting for those who never have caught the virus or even those who, perhaps without ever having had any symptoms, have already developed immunity towards Covid. S these are the subjects who first could, for example, when they reopen, go back to work. And this information could be fundamental for the country's economic recovery.
At this point I am almost ready for the exam, I have filled out the anamnesis form in which I am asked if I have had symptoms or if I have been in contact with someone who developed the disease. I explain that I never had anything, apart from an unusual headache for a few days three weeks ago and that I had dinner 28 days ago with a person who then developed Covid despite not having had a tampon that proved it with absolute certainty. In Lombardy without hospitalization, there is no buffer.
The doctor tells me that I could be one of those people who made the virus asymptomatically and who now enjoys immunity or may not have taken it at all. «There are people», he explains, «maybe one day we will understand why they don't get infected even if they get in contact with the virus».
I'm ready: I take off my coat, sit down. In two minutes they make me the withdrawal. A quick and simple operation. “It is,” says Adessi, “and what I don't understand is the reticence of institutions. We have made ourselves available to the public, with a spirit of collaboration, to make capillary and wide-ranging analyzes together that give us results on which to study and reason, but we have had no feedback. A mass screening would be needed to bring people back to a gradual normalcy, but the feeling is that from a health problem, this has become a political problem “.
I get up. “Press again for a minute, we will send you the result by email. For the results it takes 24, 48 hours. But now we are doing a lot of exams and the times could get a little longer “, with these words I am dismissed.
I go back in the car and drive home: in that test tube that I left in a Palasport on the border between Lombardy and Piedmont there is a bit of my future and there may be a bit of that of all of us . If I were to be immune because I have already done the virus I could feel lighter knowing that I could not unknowingly infect my family or some stranger while I shop or go to the pharmacy. I could be more serene for my colleagues when I get back to work. I would not let my guard down, because the certainty of the test they explained to me is not absolute and, even if it were, we still do not know what type of defense antibodies offer to immune subjects since this is a new virus and of which very little is known. , but a little quieter for sure I would be.
