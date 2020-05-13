«i-love-my-radio»,-a-contest-that-unites-radios-to-celebrate-45-years-«on-air»

For the first time, Italian radio stations team up to celebrate i 45 years of the radio system and for give life to the project I Love My Radio , which will celebrate the resilient medium. Precisely in this lockdown period, according to research by GFK Eurisko, the radio confirmed its strength: the duration of use increased by 27, 5 %, digital listening marks a + 61%, as well as public participation in programs has increased by more than 27%. The radio is “the friend always close”, as it was defined by 37 million of people.

RTL 102. 5, RDS 100% Great Hits, Radio Deejay, Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana, Radio 105, Radio Kiss Kiss, Virgin Radio, Rai Radio 2, Radio 24, R 101, Radio Subasio, m2o, Radio Capital, Radio Monte Carlo, Radiofreccia, Radio Norba and Radio Zeta have chosen 45 songs-symbol of 45 singers to honor as many years of activity (from 1975 to the 2019). Among the pieces chosen by the artistic directors of the broadcasters, there are Luce by Elisa , Saturday afternoon by Claudio Baglioni , Albachiara by Vasco , To you by Jovanotti , Some nights of Ligabue , Sere nere of Tiziano Ferro , How long and still of Biagio Antonacci and Money of Mahmood .

From 18 May at 31 July 45 millions of users will be able to vote on www.ilovemyradio.it, and from all the sites of the united radios, the favorite song. Furthermore, the project is made up of another initiative: 10 artists will revive, in an unedited version , ten of the 45 hit.

Tiziano Ferro has chosen Losing love («To conclude the dream started at Sanremo I will sing the song together with Massimo Ranieri », says the singer, connected from Los Angeles, during the press conference conducted by Gerry Scotti ), Elisa will affect the summer Mare mare by Luca Carboni («I am pleased to celebrate this birthday in such a hard moment», says Elisa from her home, «I sang the song by Carboni many times under the shower “), Biagio Antonacci instead will try his hand at the complicated Permanent center of gravity by Franco Battito: «I carry this song in my heart», he says, «Battiato is one of my teachers and I wanted to pay homage to it with this masterpiece of the eighties». Together with them there will also be Eros Ramazzotti , J-Ax , Jovanotti , i Negramaro , Giorgia , Marco Mengoni and Gianna Nannini .

“This is a unique event”, declares Antonacci , who arrives in a critical period for Italy and the world. « Usually radios are jealous of their spaces », says Linus , director of Radio Deejay, «this is the first time that between we breathe an atmosphere of unity. True, difficulties are a great opportunity. I hope that I Love My Radio is just the beginning of a series of initiatives together “.

The contest will end in October with a great event that will mark the closure of the project: a special multi-platform live concert on radio, TV and streaming on the social channels of all broadcasters with the artists who joined the project.

Here are the 45 songs to vote on www.iloveradio.it

1975 Claudio Baglioni – Saturday afternoon

1976 Riccardo Cocciante – Margherita

1977 Umberto Tozzi – I love you

1978 Lucio Battisti – A woman for friend

1979 Vasco Rossi – Albachiara

1980 Gianni Togni – Luna

1981 Franco Battiato – Permanent center of gravity

1982 Loredana Bertè – I am not a lady

1983 Francesco De Gregori – The Sannone woman

1984 Antonello Venditti – Night before the exams

1985 Eros Ramazzotti – An important story

1986 Lucio Dalla – Caruso

1987 Sugar – Without a woman

1988 Massimo Ranieri – Losing love

1989 Raf – I claim you

1990 Pooh – Lonely men

1991 Pino Daniele – When

1992 Luca Carboni – Sea sea

1993 Laura Pausini – Loneliness

1994 883 – Why

1995 Ligabue – Certain nights

1996 Article 31 – Tomorrow

1997 Nek – Laura is not there

1998 Biagio Antonacci – How long is it still

1999 Luna Pop – 50 Special

2000 Tiromancino – Two destinies

2001 Elisa – Luce (Sunsets in the North East)

2002 Daniele Silvestri – Salirò

2003 Giorgia – Drops of memory

2004 Tiziano Ferro – Black evenings

2005 Negramaro – Summer

2006 Gianna Nannini – You are in the soul

2007 Fabrizio Moro – Think

2008 Jovanotti – To you

2009 Malika Ayane – Like leaves

2010 Cremonini and Jovanotti – World

2011 Fabri Fibra – Except for you

2012 Arisa – The night

2013 Marco Mengoni – The essential

2014 Fedez FT Francesca Michielin – Magnificent

2015 Baby K & Giusy Ferreri – Roma Bankok

2016 Max Gazzè – It seems normal to you

2017 Francesco Gabbani – Occidental's karma

2018 Thegiornalsiti – This stupid love song of ours

2019 Mahmood – Money

