«I Love My Radio», a contest that unites radios to celebrate 45 years «on air»
For the first time, Italian radio stations team up to celebrate i 45 years of the radio system and for give life to the project I Love My Radio , which will celebrate the resilient medium. Precisely in this lockdown period, according to research by GFK Eurisko, the radio confirmed its strength: the duration of use increased by 27, 5 %, digital listening marks a + 61%, as well as public participation in programs has increased by more than 27%. The radio is “the friend always close”, as it was defined by 37 million of people.
RTL 102. 5, RDS 100% Great Hits, Radio Deejay, Radio Italia solomusicaitaliana, Radio 105, Radio Kiss Kiss, Virgin Radio, Rai Radio 2, Radio 24, R 101, Radio Subasio, m2o, Radio Capital, Radio Monte Carlo, Radiofreccia, Radio Norba and Radio Zeta have chosen 45 songs-symbol of 45 singers to honor as many years of activity (from 1975 to the 2019). Among the pieces chosen by the artistic directors of the broadcasters, there are Luce by Elisa , Saturday afternoon by Claudio Baglioni , Albachiara by Vasco , To you by Jovanotti , Some nights of Ligabue , Sere nere of Tiziano Ferro , How long and still of Biagio Antonacci and Money of Mahmood .
From 18 May at 31 July 45 millions of users will be able to vote on www.ilovemyradio.it, and from all the sites of the united radios, the favorite song. Furthermore, the project is made up of another initiative: 10 artists will revive, in an unedited version , ten of the 45 hit.
Tiziano Ferro has chosen Losing love («To conclude the dream started at Sanremo I will sing the song together with Massimo Ranieri », says the singer, connected from Los Angeles, during the press conference conducted by Gerry Scotti ), Elisa will affect the summer Mare mare by Luca Carboni («I am pleased to celebrate this birthday in such a hard moment», says Elisa from her home, «I sang the song by Carboni many times under the shower “), Biagio Antonacci instead will try his hand at the complicated Permanent center of gravity by Franco Battito: «I carry this song in my heart», he says, «Battiato is one of my teachers and I wanted to pay homage to it with this masterpiece of the eighties». Together with them there will also be Eros Ramazzotti , J-Ax , Jovanotti , i Negramaro , Giorgia , Marco Mengoni and Gianna Nannini .
“This is a unique event”, declares Antonacci , who arrives in a critical period for Italy and the world. « Usually radios are jealous of their spaces », says Linus , director of Radio Deejay, «this is the first time that between we breathe an atmosphere of unity. True, difficulties are a great opportunity. I hope that I Love My Radio is just the beginning of a series of initiatives together “.
The contest will end in October with a great event that will mark the closure of the project: a special multi-platform live concert on radio, TV and streaming on the social channels of all broadcasters with the artists who joined the project.
1975 Claudio Baglioni – Saturday afternoon
1976 Riccardo Cocciante – Margherita
1977 Umberto Tozzi – I love you
1978 Lucio Battisti – A woman for friend
1979 Vasco Rossi – Albachiara
1980 Gianni Togni – Luna
1981 Franco Battiato – Permanent center of gravity
1982 Loredana Bertè – I am not a lady
1983 Francesco De Gregori – The Sannone woman
1984 Antonello Venditti – Night before the exams
1985 Eros Ramazzotti – An important story
1986 Lucio Dalla – Caruso
1987 Sugar – Without a woman
1988 Massimo Ranieri – Losing love
1989 Raf – I claim you
1990 Pooh – Lonely men
1991 Pino Daniele – When
1992 Luca Carboni – Sea sea
1993 Laura Pausini – Loneliness
1994 883 – Why
1995 Ligabue – Certain nights
1996 Article 31 – Tomorrow
1997 Nek – Laura is not there
1998 Biagio Antonacci – How long is it still
1999 Luna Pop – 50 Special
2000 Tiromancino – Two destinies
2001 Elisa – Luce (Sunsets in the North East)
2002 Daniele Silvestri – Salirò
2003 Giorgia – Drops of memory
2004 Tiziano Ferro – Black evenings
2005 Negramaro – Summer
2006 Gianna Nannini – You are in the soul
2007 Fabrizio Moro – Think
2008 Jovanotti – To you
2009 Malika Ayane – Like leaves
2010 Cremonini and Jovanotti – World
2011 Fabri Fibra – Except for you
2012 Arisa – The night
2013 Marco Mengoni – The essential
2014 Fedez FT Francesca Michielin – Magnificent
2015 Baby K & Giusy Ferreri – Roma Bankok
2016 Max Gazzè – It seems normal to you
2017 Francesco Gabbani – Occidental's karma
2018 Thegiornalsiti – This stupid love song of ours
2019 Mahmood – Money
