i-tech-medical-division-donates-pulse-oximeters-to-italian-hospitals

Italy does not break down, on the contrary. Faced with a dark moment like this, our country is bringing out its most generous side by showing immense solidarity. Many companies have made their resources available, converted factories for the production of masks and gowns, given precious donations.

Among these there is also the case of the I-Tech Medical Division , which has decided to donate the pulse oximeters , medical devices that allow the measurement of heart rate and oxygen saturation in the blood, at Italian hospitals.

The tool, which has now become unavailable if not on the internet but at inflated prices , is essential for understanding in time if Coronavirus is attacking the lungs. And the company from Martellago, in Venice, specialized in the creation and diffusion of electromedical devices, is among the few to still have them available and ready to be delivered.

«In some cases, rather than selling them, we prefer to donate them», say the president Massimo Marcon and the managing director Matteo Zennaro. «For this we have already contacted the Regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto, areas very affected by Covid – 19, and we are ready to donate to hospitals throughout Italy: we have already delivered one thousand oximeters and two hundred digital infrared thermometers. They will be distributed to the local health authorities or general practitioners, who are begging to have as much as possible to allow their patients to independently measure the values of oxygen in the blood and avoid that they arrive in the hospital with the symptoms of dyspnea or polypnea. In some cases we also give them to voluntary associations that request them “.

But how does it work? “The oximeter is positioned on anatomical areas rich in capillaries, such as the index finger of the hand,” explain the Venetian company. « Monitoring the oxygen saturation levels in real time allows to quickly evaluate, both in the home and during health emergencies, the need to resort to assisted ventilation . But also to evaluate the effectiveness of drug therapies and treatments made to bring oxygen back to normal values. It is a life-saving tool, our goal is that anyone can use it “.

