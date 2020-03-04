i-travel-to-the-world-of-science-that-tries-to-get-the-blackest-black-ever

If you believe that black is a single, large (non) color, you don't know that there is a wide debate on the subject, which involves artists and scientists committed to finding the material that captures light like no other

A well-known TV series claimed that orange is the new black. But in reality, for artists and scientists, the new black is the ultra black . Coatings capable of capturing light at extreme levels are increasingly sought after and sought after, as confirmed by numerous artistic projects (but also the bodywork of some luxury cars).

A few years ago the case of the famous artist Anish Kapoor caused a sensation, who had won the exclusive right to use the Vantablack – all epoch the blackest blackest in the world – stirring up the wrath of colleagues. In this video, Wired Usa journalist Arielle Pardes confronts creative Stuart Semple and scientist John Lehman of the National Institute for Standards and Technology, for understand when and why the race to create materials capable of trapping light was born .

Semple explains why artists have always been interested in this non-color , and how he created his own ultra dark nuance known as Black 3.0. With Lehman however, things get more complicated – and we will understand what super black has to do with a forest of carbon nanotubes.