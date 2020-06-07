«i-want-to-breathe»:-for-floyd-a-single-cry-all-over-the-world

From London to Sydney, from Tunis to Seoul, from Milan to Tokyo. The whole world kneels , in a gesture that has now become the symbol of the protest for the death of George Floyd . From one corner of the planet to the other, tens of thousands of people took to the streets, challenging social distancing against the coronavirus.

With many signs and slogans, in all languages, but with a single message: “I want to breathe.” A I remember those terrible 8: 46 minutes in which Floyd, immobilized on the ground with the knee of a police officer who pressed on the neck, begged to be able to take air.

It was like this in Australia from Sydney to Melbourne , with the demonstrations that had initially been prohibited by the authorities.

READ ALSO

Gianna, George Floyd's daughter: “Daddy has changed the world”

And it was the same in London: “Time to burn institutional racism” rang out from a city megaphone in the crowd in front of the English parliament building. A few moments of tension with the police on horseback in front of Downing Street .

READ ALSO

The death of George Floyd, the blackout of the stars to pay him homage

Parades to ask for “justice for all” were also held in many cities in France. And according to data released by the Ministry of the Interior, the events participated 23. 300 people including 5. 500 in Paris.

And while sit in and demonstrations also took place in Italy from Naples to Turin and the Atalanta players knelt during the loosening, in Berlin the squares screamed “No justice, no peace” .

READ ALSO

Minneapolis: “George Floyd died of asphyxiation”. The new autopsy

“ We want justice! We want to breathe! “ hundreds also shouted in Tunis while in Iraq 'I want to breathe' translated into Arabic spread on social media.

Peaceful demonstration also in Tokyo . And while Bansky has also dedicated one of his works to Floyd , there have also been initiatives in South Africa, Poland, Portugal, Holland, Spain to protest his barbaric death. With a single message: “Even black lives matter”.

READ ALSO

Officer who killed George Floyd arrested: he risks 25 years in prison

Trump fears reelection

The American president, meanwhile, locked up in a White House besieged by protests for days, is furious, fears and knows that the wave of anger and social unrest is seriously compromising his chances of reelection .

Despite this, he still gives in to externations and tweets ending up fueling controversy and tensions. Like when, commenting on the surprising boom in employment in May, in front of cameras said: « Today is a great day for George Floyd. He looks at us from paradise and is praising the American economy “. Words that sparked yet another storm of criticism and yet another wave of indignation, to which Trump replied: “My plan against racism is a strong economy”.

READ ALSO

Minneapolis on fire for George Floyd, protests across the United States

«Despicable», the lapidary comment of his rival in the presidential race, Joe Biden .

“I can't breathe”, one more victim

Thousands of people on the street in Buffalo and Tacoma , the two cities that are the scene of the last two videos of the violence by the police . The first episode dates back to March 3 and we are in Tacoma, Washington state. Only now, however, does the amateur video taken with a mobile phone by a woman who with his car happened to be behind that of the police patrol, intervened, it is still not known for what reason.

The witness said that at first Ellis had approached the agents' car and that the conversation seemed calm. Then, suddenly, the uproar, when a policeman suddenly opened the door and threw the young man to the ground . At that point the images show the agents raging on Ellis in what appears to be a real beating, with the woman who hears herself scream: “Enough, stop, stop hitting him, just stop him!” .

From the communications between the agents and the central, published on the Broadcastify website, one first hears a policeman suggesting to colleagues to use a technique of close with the legs . Then Ellis' prayer: “ I can't breathe.” Unlike George Floyd, he will die on the spot.