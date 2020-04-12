i-will-not-forget-this-easter-in-videocall

Imagine if the Americans did not make us a song: Easter in quarantine . An attack on Pink Floyd, a grossly seductive guitar and a poignant text: «All my speeches through a screen. The doors are closed and the hands are clean. I have to stop and ask myself if I can breathe “. The band is from Chicago – Umphrey's McGee – has 11 album and 20 years of career. But I, to remember my first Easter in Quarantine, I prefer Ivan Graziani, who had already written everything. The song is Easter , and he introduced it to the Festivalbar on the 1981. Festivalbar. 1981.

«I realize now that it is already Easter» , he attacks without preliminary jocks. And who noticed, that Wednesday was from Ceneri, Thursday was Holy and Christ was dead. Instead here it is, the Resurrection. Most believers will see the streaming , the churches are already organizing themselves, and the Pope will be live worldwide in front of an empty square. Sorrentino could not have done better.

«And maybe I ate too much and I don't want chocolate anymore» , continues that. We will eat alone . And without those tables with relatives, a very precious appointment to know the origin of a good part of our life discomforts. But we will eat too much , that yes. We will swallow less lambs (- 35%), but we will use the oven more. Experts give purchases of flour, yeast, eggs and sugar to levels never seen before. We will make chocolate at home, taking advantage of the most instagrammable and socially accepted pastime of this quarantine. Training, information, baking were the three good intentions to start quarantine. The first ended on the third day, the second was repeated on the 30 th, the third rose on Easter.

«You don't ask me, I don't know where I will go» . It is the apparent consolation of not having to know what to do on Easter Monday. For the most socially fervent, the Italian state has deployed roadblocks and drones in the sky. What are you doing on Easter Monday this year will not be a question, but the phase of a police check, the prologue question at a fine. And this, at least, will be the perfect revenge of those whose demand has caused social trauma since adolescence.

“What will I do, what will I do at three in the afternoon” , Graziani wonders. To search «Easter in quarantine» on Google come out 317 thousand pages of advice . Call the grandfather, cook the rabbit, decorate the egg, skip the rope, read the book. Produce, consume, celebrate. A psychotherapist says he does it anyway, because “Easter is the symbol of inner rebirth, it represents a message of life”.

In the end, not seeing bitters or candied fruit on dirty tablecloths, nor uncles with red noses asleep on the sofa, we will discard the chocolate eggs in video call (- 40%, also for the experts), with some connection problems and that “Can you hear me?” who will be the new “Did you find your girlfriend?”. And that feeling that no, you can't really do anything for those connected on the other side and more at risk than you. It's the virus, and the virus is dumb, it goes through the air without direction, and you can only “stop and remember to breathe” , put the earphones, look on that screen, and hope for statistics. Already for this hope, «I will not forget this Easter» .

