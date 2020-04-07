«i,-with-covid,-who-took-care-of-myself-in-milan»

I didn't have a tampon when I got sick and I certainly won't have it when I am healed. I am aware that around me they have fallen ill and many others continue to get sick people, all together and many unfortunately in a much more serious way, but what left me (quite a lot) perplexed in this story was to discover how something that I had always taken for granted was no longer taken for granted: to be cured if I had the need. In addition to discovering to represent a potential danger to others without having the tools to defend them.

I am 37 years old, I live in Milan and for work I often happen to be around. I returned after some commitments outside the city and a few days in the mountains on the eve of the first lockdown of Lombardy. It was March 7 and, since in the previous days I had come into contact with many people, I decided to self-isolate myself without ever seeing neither my parents who live in Emilia-Romagna, nor the my girlfriend. I only went out to do the shopping or some other errands. On 12 March I began to experience the first symptoms: cough dry, tiredness, a heavy circle at the head, chills and fever over the half 37. All symptoms, according to the ISS guidelines, attributable to Covid – 19. I am vaccinated against seasonal flu. As the fever increased, I started taking the first tachipirine tablets. For a couple of days, the situation has always been the same : fever that increases in the evening along with a cough, a sense of heaviness in the chest, a slight breathlessness. Over the weekend I left a couple of messages in the general practitioner's secretary, waiting to understand how to proceed. Surfing the net I discovered that some doctors suggested using the oximeter to measure the level of oxygen in the blood ( the normal values ​​of oxygen saturation fluctuates between 97% and 99% in healthy subjects , editor's note). Too short? Another Covid alarm bell – 19.

On the sixth call I found a pharmacy that did not answer “out of stock” and available to deliver it behind the front door. The oxygen level was 97%, good. After a few days of total silence from the general practitioner, the fever passed. However, I continued to feel very tired, disoriented, especially after 18, with my breath even after a few steps. On 20 March the fever returned, even higher. I started again with tachipirine, but I felt I was getting worse and worse. In the evening I found it hard to talk on the phone, to get out of bed. My general practitioner answers only in the office, does not give a cell phone, impossible to reach him on Friday evening. I then called the number set up by the Lombardy region for the Covid emergency – 19. They replied that – rightly – the 112 and the 118 are reserved for cases serious, to those who have “severe respiratory crisis”, and have reminded me that all the emergency rooms in Milan are accessible only by ambulance to avoid any infection. What about tampons? “Only in hospital, reserved for serious cases.” They gave me another number: the night watchman. But also here: clogged and out of order lines.

So I prepared to face the weekend still armed with tachipirine and oximeter, but also quite worried. One night, between high fever and oximeter between 88% and 91%, I almost convinced myself that I have no choice but to try to call the 112 . I tried to wait, hoping to improve. Always alone, always without a doctor to inform. Monday 23 March I woke up with 38 and I finally managed to reach my doctor. Her recipe? Tachipirina, stay at rest, write her an email in the next few days if I always feel bad. End. At that point I had now clear ideas: call the 112. “How much fever do you have? From the voice it does not seem so serious. Call the Region number they will be able to tell you ». End. The dedicated toll-free number, at this point in history, has become only a metallic voice: if you think you have come into contact with a Covid – 19 positive, press one ; if you think you've come in contact with someone who has been in contact with a Covid – 19 positive, press two ; if you have Covid symptoms – 19, press three. In all three cases, the line drops after a few minutes. No operator, no answer.

A dentist friend gives me some advice: try to do a chest x-ray in a private laboratory . After several phone calls, I find one who still has the exam booked: there is room the next morning. The night is still nightmare: cough, high fever, tachipirina. The next morning for the first time I leave the house , I wear the mask that the Chinese restaurant below before closing, the house had left as a gift to all the condominiums in the letterbox and I went by car to the laboratory. When I get there, I find that at the entrance they measure a fever. Nobody had told me on the phone. I have 37, 5, I do not enter, I cannot enter. That's right, but why not say it first? I booked a chest x-ray in Milan, the center of the coronavirus emergency, not a gastroscopy.

Upon returning home I am desperate. The doctor is still silent, the medical guard is not responding. I decide to call another doctor, the one who followed me many years ago, when I was still residing in another region. He is very busy, has dozens of sick patients, mountains of recipes to write, but he listens to me. I tell him everything, the first symptoms, the most serious situation today, the breathlessness, the cough that comes strong every evening, the fever that does not pass. He tells me that his patients with my symptoms now treat them as if they were Covid – 19 positive . When appropriate, he says, therapy should be started as soon as possible. He prescribes me two antibiotics combined with hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial. The same drug that Lombardy authorized to prescribe Covid patients just a few hours ago – 19 even at home.

I followed the treatment for seven days, I started to feel good from the fourth. The fever has passed , and breathing difficulties have significantly decreased. The cough is almost gone. There remains a great tiredness, the headache that returns in the afternoon, the breathing still occasionally heavy. The recovery is long, they had warned me. I'm still in isolation, voluntary.

Prioritizing the most serious cases is right, but I often wonder what would have happened if I hadn't started taking those drugs. Or if I had been older, or if I had not had the oximeter, or if I had not found the medicines. Would I be healed anyway? Would I end up in resuscitation? Would I have been hospitalized too late? Who knows. And again: I am one of the many “submerged sick” in Milan (how many are we?), I am not part of any statistics, I have never been monitored, nor – at this point – will I be in the future.

Nobody checked who I had contact with. What if I also infected my potential partners? And if they had been asymptomatic, in turn how many people could have been infected? The questions don't end: when will I be able to go shopping? when will I be able to meet someone else without the risk of infecting him? who will check if I am really healed? A friend a few days ago told me that he had had a high fever and cough since 22 February for over a week. The general practitioner who had gone to visit him also got sick. Nobody obviously swabbed him or took charge of him. He only treated himself with tachipirine . A month and a half later my friend still has a fever, a few lines, every evening.

(text collected by Stefania Saltalamacchia)

«We with Covid but without buffer, how will we know that we are healed?»

Coronavirus, Boris Johnson in intensive care