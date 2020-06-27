ice-cream-shops-in-rome:-11-addresses-to-try

Ice cream is not a delight of modern times: already in the texts of ancient Egypt a preparation made from chilled fruit, milk and honey was mentioned, and the snowmakers meet all over the ancient world. In Rome the ice wells were filled with the snow that the slaves brought from the mountains, while among the ruins of the Pompeii there were shops that they sold crushed ice from Vesuvius mixed with honey.

Ours is a story of ice cream, in short: the first granita is created in a competition organized in Florence by the Medici family, at the end of the 600 is Naples the cradle of sorbets, while the “stick” is patented in 1939 in Turin, by ice cream parlor Pepino , still existing. Popsicles were instead born in 1923 in California, but it is the Italian ice cream that is famous all over the world, as well as loved at home: the Italians consume over 5 kilos each

To honor this record we have attempted the impossible, or select 11 ice cream parlors in the capital. Starting from the historic center, although some are so famous as to attract Romans from all quarters just to taste their specialties. Browse through the gallery above

The cover photo is from Stock Adobe