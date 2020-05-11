ichino's-farewell-letter-to-his-wife:-«the-last-years,-the-most-intense»

An intimacy never experienced before, in almost half a century of life together, “ the richest period and intense of our whole wedding ». Pietro Ichino, one of the Italian labor lawyers, recounted his last years alongside his wife Costanza, who died three days ago after having suffered for about eight years from a PSP – Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (or Richardson syndrome), «which he has slowly impaired all his vital faculties to zero, “in a farewell letter full of sentiment and reflections, which he published on his blog.

«In these last two years in which my life has been linked to that of Constance even more than it had been in the previous ones, for all the various needs of daytime and especially nighttime assistance, many have asked me how did I endure this great sacrifice. At first I confess that I too was frightened “, writes Ichino. «It seemed to me a case in which the great rule that you could always find the hidden good in every difficult situation could not be applied. I tried to engage in this test with a sporting spirit: “Let's see how long I last”. Then, slowly, I realized the treasures that this situation hid. I had committed myself to being for Constance the legs that he had lost his eyes instead of his that no longer worked, and in the last period also his arms and hands to wash, comb his hair, get dressed, bring food to his mouth; this soon created between me and her, after 45 years of marriage, an intimacy that we never had lived”.

It could have happened dozens of times in a day that Costanza asked her husband to move from the bed or from the armchair to the wheelchair and vice versa, and «it was a tight embrace, and sometimes we stopped halfway embraced like this , lingering to swing like in a cheek to cheek dance. We have discovered the new delight, never experienced before, of reading together aloud for long hours in the evening wonderful books, which read together become even more beautiful. But the greatest intimacy was that of the night alarm clocks for one of the many needs, even just to help her change her position in the bed : it happened that we did not go back to sleep immediately, but we remained embraced in bed for a long time, talking softly about everything that was most important to us, from the problems of daughters and grandchildren to what would become of us in the coming weeks and months “.

On those occasions, «we were able to talk serenely about the time we were left to live together and what that it would follow, in which she would no longer be here, but that she tried to imagine with me, thus somehow leaving in it a sign of her presence. Looking back over the past two years in which the disease has raged more severely on Constance, and as a reflection on those who assisted her, I have not only a memory of suffering: it was perhaps the richest and most intense period of our entire marriage, which yet, in the span of almost fifty years of its duration, it has been extraordinarily rich in life and common work “.

So that rule of seek the hidden good in all the folds of life, «than in this last of our If it seemed to suffer an evident exception, or even seemed to be unable to be mentioned without assuming the meaning of a mockery of suffering, it turned out to be once again tangibly true “.

READ ALSO

He pushes his wife's pram for three kilometers to the beach: “Here's love”

READ ALSO

69 years of love, dies 40 minutes after the wife