idris-elba-coronavirus-positive,-the-video-on-twitter:-«it's-serious,-people.-stay-at-home-»

The list of Hollywood stars is growing positive to coronavirus . After Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson , after the Bond girl Olga Kurylenko who announced via Instagram of having contracted the disease, also Idris Elba, 47 years, he shared a video on Twitter in which he let it be known positive to the test. The English actor in the movie specifies that he does not feel bad (« for I have not no symptoms “) but that since he discovered he had the virus he” immediately put on in quarantine “. And invite followers to behave responsibly: «Stay home, people, and be pragmatic. It is something serious. The time has come to wash your hands and keep your social distances. Many people have no symptoms but they can spread the virus, so be very careful. I will keep you updated on how things will go. Do not panic », we read in the post below the video that portrays him in the company of his wife Sabrina.



This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ – Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Il divo, at the registry office Idrissa Akuna Elba , born in London on September 6 1972, in a matter of years he became one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood: screenwriter, director, producer and DJ, in 2018 was elected by People «sexiest man in the world “ . Behind a turbulent love life ( two divorces, two children and an infinity of girlfriends), in April 2019, after only six months of relationship, said his third «Yes» to Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, 30 years , Miss Vancouver in 2014.



Browse gallery

In the video in which Idris Elba announces to the world that she has contracted the coronavirus Sabrina is at her side. The wife, as the actor does in her message to the followers, is not sick . But to understand the anguish that is feeling in these days just look at the movie that the star posted on Twitter.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Arnold Schwarzenegger: quarantine with a pony and a donkey

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, also the royals (over 70) quarantined

READ ALSO

Vanity Fair's appeal widens again and becomes #iloveItalia