if-a-rare-press-release-from-kensington-palace-wants-to-make-peace-between-kate-and-meghan

Do not blow on the fire, that is, on the delicate balances within the royal family. Kensington Palace has just released a very rare press release after Tatler, considered the bible of the British aristocracy, had dedicated the cover to Kate Middleton telling her «overwhelmed by a greater workload» after the departure of Meghan Markle and Harry for North America. In addition, the magazine calls the Duchess of Cambridge “furious” with her brothers-in-law and their choice to take a step back. Before the lockdown, in fact, Kate and her husband took part in more than one official event per day, and this would have left him less space to spend with his three children. And Kate has always wanted to be as present a mother as much as possible.



« This story contains a series of inaccuracies and false declarations », the official note of Palazzo now lets you know. An unusual move for royalty who don't like to comment on the news that concerns them. Add to this that Tatler has always been considered among the most reliable in and around Windsor. But, as all fans of British royalty point out, the relationships between the brothers-in-law are still fragile. After the diagnosis of coronavirus for Prince Charles, the two royal brothers would have come closer. William and Harry, in fact, in recent months would have heard from the phone several times, trying to mend their relationship , once idyllic.

And Kate and Meghan would also have taken part in several video calls on the occasion of their children's birthday. Now that relationships seem calmer, Buckingham Palace would therefore like to avoid new tensions. I Sussex currently live in Los Angeles and have not yet launched their new Foundation, nor have revealed the upcoming commitments. The Cambridge, however, are still in solitary confinement in the country house in Norfolk. Of returning to London, at the moment, is not talked about. The truce – at a distance – seems to be working, why risk upsetting it?

