if-(also)-the-queen-says-that-archie-is-harry's-copy:-“he-is-a-child-full-of-love”

The similarity between Prince Harry and little Archie has been noted several times. First, the press. Then, fans of the British monarchy. Finally, the Queen who, last in the timeline, seems to have been surprised by the many similarities shared by her nephew and great-nephew. Elizabeth II , during the call via Zoom with which the Sussex would have made her best wishes, she would take some time to explain to parents how “the little boy's red curls were identical to those of his father”.

His Majesty would have seen Archie only a few times, sources close to the real say, and finding him in front of him by now would have brought to mind the memories of the past, of a little Harry, with a red mop still intact. « Archie is a sweet and happy child, full of a love and joy that are contagious. He is very active and spends his time trying to stand up, in an attempt to walk, “explained a source close to the couple, while the journalist Katie Nicholl, expert in royal matters, told how Harry and Meghan Markle are determined to find definitive accommodation.

The Sussex would like a big house, away from the chaos of Hollywood and close to nature. They should be able to make several excursions and the mansion should have a wing or apartment reserved for grandma Doria. S it appears, in fact, that Harry and Meghan, once obtained the resignation as senior member of the royal family, decided to devote themselves to creating their own harmony . The couple, in his American days, would have spent time with their child, with Meghan Markle's mother. He would have video chatted with his closest friends and laid the foundations for a long-lived marriage, lived with apparent simplicity .

“On their second anniversary, they ate Mexican food and remembered what a wonderful day their wedding was” , wrote the couple's biographer, Omid Scobie, when Sussex celebrated their second year of marriage.

