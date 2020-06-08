if-david-beckham-becomes-chef:-«in-negotiation-for-a-cooking-show»

First on the soccer fields, then on the billboards all over the world. And now David Beckham could have a new life, yet another. The former footballer, 45 years, would be in talks with the BBC and Netflix to make his cooking show. During isolation – in the family home in the Cotswolds – David shared many shots in the kitchen, telling that he is often the one who prepares dinner for the family. His first fan, moreover, is his wife Victoria who loves to take him back while cooking.

The youngest children (from Harper Seven, 8 years old, to Romeo), however, are his helpers.

He thought of the idea of ​​a program, according to the Sun, seems to have been his best friend : chef and entrepreneur Gordon Ramsay. According to the English newspaper, the former football champion hopes to develop the format with his media company Study 99, which launched last year. «One of the unintended” advantages “of the lockdown for David was the opportunity to do what he loves most: cooking» , an insider explained, “During the quarantine he recreated some of his mother's old recipes with Harper and recently received a lot of pots and pans for his birthday.”

The source added that David enjoyed sharing his business on the stove via Instagram with his friend Gordon , very happy to offer him his advice. And Netflix after the success of The Last Dance with basketball legend Michael Jordan would be “really excited” to collaborate with a sportsman. Furthermore, Beckham's social success – it has over 63 millions of followers – would be «a extraordinary advertising showcase “.



In quarantine David has prepared brownies , a Nutella cake, pizza and a lemon tart. «I love to cook, it relaxes me, even children love it, especially when I make Milanese risotto with saffron “, he had revealed to the Times in 2013. On the other hand, the passion for cooking would have originated in Italy: «At home we love good food, when I played in Milan for Milan I followed a course of Italian cuisine “.

Beckham staff have not confirmed the news at the moment. But the fans are already waiting, convinced even more that David can be “the perfect man”.

