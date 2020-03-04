if,-for-once,-it-is-kate-who-copies-beatrice-of-york

(unexpected) exchange of roles (fashion) at Palazzo . Kate Middleton has abandoned the “titles” of universal trend-setter, fashion muse, acclaimed style icon letting her husband's cousin inspire her look for once, none other than Princess Beatrice of York .

Well yes. The Duchess of Cambridge, for her visit to the Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, during her tour in Ireland with Will, chose a signed dress The Vampire's Wife emerald green – tribute to the host land – in lamé, and embellished with ruffles and ruffles both on the armholes and on the bottom.

A proposal a little different from the usual looks « to Kate », yet not so new. That it had already been flaunted given its tendency to recycle the wardrobe? Yup. But not by her.

With great surprise, to wear a very similar dress , before her, was Eugenie's older sister on the occasion of the wedding of her friend Ellie Goulding, in August 2019. Same color, same fabric, same cut, same flounces . Only the accessories were different. Classic décolleté in green velvet, complete with gold clutch combined with pendants for Kate, headband in black leather with floral details combined with shoes, and greenish clutch bag for Beatrice.

But that is not all. It seems that the future consort of the scion Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is really fond of the “green dress of conquest” since he repeated the same look also last October, during an event signed by Dior in London. In short, she must have taken inspiration from Kate, used to wearing the same dress several times for different public occasions. But who then copies who?

It is not known . But what is certain is that with this Irish release we have witnessed a real “checkmate” – just to stay on the subject of royalty – for the Duchess of Cambridge, ousted by the (new?) Rival from the podium of the style. And finally to a little revenge for Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter, constantly forced to make room on the real scene colonized by the two protagonists, Kate and Meghan.

Beatrice and Kate, 1 to 0 . Match won a little unwittingly, but what a satisfaction!

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and that collar that Diana liked so much

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton: every time she has chosen Alexander McQueen