if-harry-in-los-angeles-found-a-new-“father-figure”-(in-david-foster)

Almost 9 thousand kilometers separate London from Los Angeles . But there is no unit of measure that can quantify the distance that Harry of England placed between him and his family of origin. For many it is only a physiological desire for independence after many years spent within the court protocols , for others instead there was a major fracture which is unlikely to come together again.

The truth – perhaps – is in the middle , although the tabloids show the aspects more frequently «dramatic» of the story. In a similar frame , therefore, the declarations of the cantatas and actress Katharine McPhee, old friend of Meghan Markle , they do a lot more noise of the due: «My husband ( David Foster , historical musician and record producer, class' 49) is located very well with Harry », reveals to Access Hollywood .

«A beautiful relationship was born between them : together they are very nice, they seem father and son ». Here, open heaven: the similarity triggered the sirens inside some British newspapers, which have caught the leap ball to highlight a further (hypothetical) step of removal of Harry from the royal family. «Who knows what Prince Charles will think of this new paternal figure », the Daily Mail.

According to reconstructions , Foster allegedly found Sussex the house on Vancouver Island and now she would be moving to find one in California : «David knows many people in the world, he has a thousand resources and loves to help people, “adds Katharine. “We just want Harry and Meghan to live safely, in a place that make you happy. They are two friends and we will continue to maintain contact with them “.

Friends, in fact. The family is another thing.

