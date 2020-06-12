if-the-coronavirus-puts-queen-elizabeth's-reign-at-risk.-and-pushes-charles-on-the-throne

It was on June 2 1953 when the young woman Elizabeth was crowned queen with a solemn ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Since that day of water under the bridges there is after a long time: the sovereign has successfully faced criticisms and crises of various kinds, and would never have thought that 94 years his reign would be been put in serious difficulty by a global pandemic. «It is the brutal reality », reveals the royal biographer Andrew Morton.

«It seems that the coronavirus will not disappear shortly and will remain in circulation for months, perhaps for years: so I don't see how may the sovereign start doing her job again », adds the journalist. «It would be too risky , for her life and for that of her husband, the prince Filippo . Covid has done more damage to the monarchy of Cromwell : it's sad but I think the reign of Elizabeth is actually finished “.

Words that collide with reports coming from Windsor Castle, where the queen is spending home insulation now from almost three months: «He continues to perform many tasks and wants to return as soon as possible to normality », revealed an insider to the tabloid. Among other things, photos of her recently appeared riding her beloved horse, then even a clip of his first historic video call on Zoom .

In short, it seems in excellent shape . But for Morton, already author of the historical bio of Lady Diana , the risk is too much elevated: «The coronavirus has in fact pushed Charles to the throne . What monarch will it be? The most prepared that the kingdom has ever had “, concludes the journalist in his comment on the Telegraph . «The vision of the subjects towards him has changed: today he knows how to joke and works hard . He is certainly a better person “.

Besides, the prince of Wales, class 1948, has long been labeled as a kind of “shadow king” . Perhaps, once the coronavirus emergency has been absorbed, it will be time to come out into the open .

