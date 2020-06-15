if-vasco-rossi-reveals-who-the-song-“silvia”-is-(43-years-later)

A photo on Instagram, forty-three years after singing it in a song that became cult . Vasco Rossi , Silvia, has (re) presented it to her audience with a photo of the time, the colors now faded and the eyes lost to contemplate a distant horizon . “Here is Silvia “, has written, “Hurry, it's 8 o'clock.” Why she chose her, who in the second photo appears full-length, wrapped in a polka dot dress, then reiterated it, taking up what in an interview with the Resto del Carlino the girl had already said, happened to Zocca together with her dad.

«When I realized that he was inspired by me I was incredulous. I went to him and asked him: “Vasco, but am I really the Silvia of the song?”. And he confirmed me and said: “Yes, yes, I thought of you” », said Silvia, who, in 1977, became protagonist of the famous song of the same name, scream of a mother to her daughter with “too much makeup” . “He didn't exactly tell me why, but over time I understood it. I don't know how, but it had caught an aspect of my character. I've always been a dreamer, but I have to say that everything I did in life I did for my ability to have dreams, “a thousand fantasies that never let her go away” just like the song says “, the whose genesis Vasco Rossi has reconstructed online.

View this post on Instagram Jenny and Silvia perform 43 years!!! 🥂🎊 💥 The 15 June of 1977 the first came out 45 turns !! Silvia and Jenny are the first songs, the best ones; they also ended up in La Scala ballet. Singer-songwriter inspiration, fictional characters: or rather, real, but I didn't know well, so there was more room for fantasy. Silvia lived near my house and I had an image of mine only, as for Albachiara. A girl from 14 years, when life explodes and becomes a teenager as a child. And this delightful portrait came out. Always seen through the eyes of the songwriter. And already there I could see my style with brush strokes, images, instead of a story. She who wakes up, a series of shots, a bit of an impressionistic trait. A delicate blossoming, where hormones become flowers. I was also on her side when she put on lipstick and mom didn't want to. If I had been a girl, I would have behaved like her at that age. I tell these things because I have an important female part, I grew up among the women of the family, the mother and the aunts: the Hospital, the Iliana, the Rosanna and the Havana. Jenny is instead the transposition of my periods of nervous breakdown. Today it is called depression. I was always afraid of ending up exhausted and my aunt exorcised it by promising me a stick treatment. I'll give you the nervous breakdown, here you have to get busy! Mad Jenny was not a female figure I knew, but she represented my fears and Jenny seems like a very suitable name. From sold out. Then came the famous Rolling Stones song, 19 th Nervous Breakdown, and I knew immediately that we were on the same wavelength. Me and Jagger. They spoke of the nineteenth nervous breakdown; I, in the period of adolescence and after, I had touched several. #accadevaoggi # 15June1977 #the first45 laps #jenny #silvia #primecanzoni #storia A post shared by Vasco Rossi (@vascorossi) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12: 50 am PDT

« Silvia lived near my house and I had an image only mine , as for Albachiara . A girl from 14 years, when life explodes and becomes a teenager as a child. And this delightful portrait came out “, explained Blasco, defining himself as an impressionist painter who, with brush strokes, painted« A blossoming delicate, where hormones become flowers. I was also on her side when she put on lipstick and mom didn't want to. If I had been a female, at that age I would have behaved like her. I tell these things because I have an important female part, s I grew up among the women of the family, the mother and the aunts: the Espedita, the Iliana, the Rosanna and the Ivana “, continued the rocker of Zocca, silencing the growth of his Silvia, today a philosophy teacher in a school in Modena.

READ ALSO

Vasco and Valentino, the dinner of the “red gentlemen” who always go to the maximum

READ ALSO

Vasco Rossi and the quarantine on the balcony: «A book is a consolation»