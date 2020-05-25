if-you-are-not-the-first-to-love-yourself-how-can-others-do-it?

Last night I saw my favorite stand-up show for the sixth time: Jigsaw by Daniel Sloss . Usually I am not a person that concerns things already seen, and not because I already know what is happening and therefore I do not find the meaning (also because I forget everything I see in two days), but simply because if something has been seen, it has already been done, you can move on to something else, there is certainly a lot more to see, perhaps even more interesting. But for me with this show it's different. It is as if every few months I had to remind myself of some fundamental concepts of being in the world. Let me explain better: the first time you see it, it is a hurricane that slams the truth in your face and makes you doubt everything you thought was certain in your life until a few seconds before; the third time, on the other hand, reminds you of thoughts that you have assimilated by now, but that perhaps need a review.

Daniel Sloss in this performance speaks of Love connected to the concept of “finding someone to complete us” , a redundant connection that it is served from an early age starting from old bedtime tales, to get to all the series and films that we see or have seen. It focuses on the vision we have created of our life, claiming that this is not simply a puzzle (jigsaw) that can be completed only by inserting love for another person inside, but it can and, indeed, must be completed independently and then possibly shared . I've always had mixed thoughts about phrases like “you can't think of being loved by someone if you don't love yourself first”. This is because on the one hand it is true that first of all you should be at peace with yourself, but on the other hand it is also necessary to take into account the fact that sometimes it is easier to appreciate yourself when you see that someone else does it too.

However Daniel perfectly explains why it is necessary to be the first to love yourself and only then let others do it. It says: «If you love yourself only at 20%, it means that someone could come into your life and love you at 30%, you would be very happy, but it would literally not be half of what it should. If instead you love yourself at 100%, then whoever falls in love with you will have to do everything and more to make you feel special and love you at the same level or beyond yours ». I must say that I often think about this phrase, it is a small reminder to always keep in mind. Whenever you meet someone new for whom you may be interested, but understand that something is wrong, remember: there is no valid reason to settle.

(And anyway look at the stand up on Netflix , now, immediately.)