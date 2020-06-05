World

“I'm doing well,” the other face of Cristina D’Avena

The piece appears among the many contents within Musica da Giostra Vol. 7. For Dj Matrix, it is the promise of a new hit. But for Cristina D’Avena , who sings with him in Faccio la brava , is something more. The singer, who on social media complained that she was not involved in the great charity event that RaiUno hosted during the pandemic, wanted to give herself another identity, different from the one that, over the years, led her to be associated only with the childhood universe.

Faccio la brava is a song to dance, in which the disco sounds cross time and space, to find the years that were: the Eighties, the Nineties. Above all, it is the story, in an ironic key, of a girl who promises gentleness. Faccio la brava , on radio and on digital platforms from Friday 5 June, is an attempt by a woman to reassure your jealous lover. And, for Cristina D'Avena, who sings along with Amedeo Preziosi in the song, marks the debut between pop and dance , genres that, in the future, could take her far beyond Kiss me Licia.

