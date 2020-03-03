i'm-sorry-for-ugo-russo

I read that he too had a girlfriend since he was twelve, and he would have liked to go to London to be a pizza chef. He had left school at the end of the third year and was doing jobs: bricklayer, shop boy. And Saturday night, with a fake gun, riding a scooter with his friend, a robbery. If he had really gone to London, maybe he would have become like Gino D'Acampo who left Torre del Greco as a boy to do the dishwasher in Hampstead and today he has a restaurant chain and a TV program.

Ugo Russo's aunt, interviewed by Fanpage , said: “You too can experience economic problems and you can do some crime”, as if the only solution to economic problems was illegality , as if a little crime were inevitable, tolerate it, granted. For many in Naples, and not only in Naples, it is so. If Ugo Russo's had been a Camorra family he wouldn't have tried to steal a watch, because Camorra players have so much money, and even a kid like him would have owned a real gun. I feel so sorry for him – who, as his grandmother said, was so handsome – and for his family. I'm sorry for that young carabiniere, for Naples, for the state and for all of us because in bad stories like this we all have a little responsibility.