I'm sorry for Ugo Russo
The story of the attempted robbery of a plainclothes policeman in Naples, which ended with the death of a fifteen-year-old, generates sadness and various reflections
They all lost on Saturday night in Naples. The uncensored Spanish Quarter boy who used a toy gun to steal a Rolex and a chain from an off-duty carabiniere and his girlfriend, the carabiniere, a Neapolitan, twenty-three years old, son of a brigadier, who shot and killed him , the boy's parents who greeted him at nine in the evening from the barber – who also cuts his hair in Naples at nine in the evening – and saw him at two in the morning at the morgue, the friends and relatives who devastated the First Aid of the hospital at dawn – as if the hospital instead of a service of all belonged to another world and the state was an enemy of to take revenge on -, those who shot at the Pastrengo barracks where his friend involved in the robbery was being questioned, seventeen years old, the nineteen year old girlfriend with carbines eras, and then the institutions, the school, the adults, the city, the state, all: even if Ugo Russo, fifteen years old – sixteen on the ten of April -, is the one who has lost the most.
I read that he too had a girlfriend since he was twelve, and he would have liked to go to London to be a pizza chef. He had left school at the end of the third year and was doing jobs: bricklayer, shop boy. And Saturday night, with a fake gun, riding a scooter with his friend, a robbery. If he had really gone to London, maybe he would have become like Gino D'Acampo who left Torre del Greco as a boy to do the dishwasher in Hampstead and today he has a restaurant chain and a TV program.
Ugo Russo's aunt, interviewed by Fanpage , said: “You too can experience economic problems and you can do some crime”, as if the only solution to economic problems was illegality , as if a little crime were inevitable, tolerate it, granted. For many in Naples, and not only in Naples, it is so. If Ugo Russo's had been a Camorra family he wouldn't have tried to steal a watch, because Camorra players have so much money, and even a kid like him would have owned a real gun. I feel so sorry for him – who, as his grandmother said, was so handsome – and for his family. I'm sorry for that young carabiniere, for Naples, for the state and for all of us because in bad stories like this we all have a little responsibility.