immune-app:-500,000-people-have-already-downloaded-it

In the first 24 hours were 500 thousand downloads of the Immuni App which went first in the Italian ranking of the most downloaded apps both on the App Store and on Google Play. “It was appreciated for its simplicity and citizens understood its usefulness,” Innovation Minister Paola Pisano told TG1.

The tracking app is not yet usable throughout Italy, but is already on the smartphones of half a million Italians. Those who download it begin to save the smartphone codes of the people they are close to, even if they still do not receive the alert messages.

From next Monday it will be integrated into the health system of Liguria, Marche, Abruzzo and Puglia and, in these regions exposure notifications will arrive to those who have been in contact with a positive. It is a trial period. The positive person must voluntarily communicate the infection and unlock the list of his meetings of the 14 previous days, to less than two meters and for at least 15 minutes.

«The app», explains the Ministry of Health, « notifies the users with whom the case has been in contact, the risk to which they have been exposed and the indications to follow, through a message whose text is unique throughout the national territory and which invites him to contact the general practitioner or pediatrician of free choice who will make a first assessment of the subject's actual exposure to risk “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Immune, everything you need to know about the anti-Covid app

READ ALSO

From health passport to civic assistants between law and uncertainty

READ ALSO

Phase 2, what we can and cannot do from June 3

READ ALSO

Movements between Regions: from June 3rd freedom for all

READ ALSO

READ ALSO

«Bending Spoons», the made in Italy apps to conquer the world

READ ALSO

Immune App: downloadable, but active only in some regions