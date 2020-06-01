immune-app:-downloadable,-but-only-active-in-some-regions

The appointment is on Monday afternoon. From today the Immuni app for anti-contagion tracking should be downloadable from the Apple and Google stores. The download of the application can be done from all over Italy, but the tracking system should only be active in the regions that have joined the trial. For the others it will take at least a week or fifteen days.

There are six regions of the first trial including Liguria, Marche, Abruzzo and Puglia . Friuli-Venezia Giulia has been called out, withdrawing its availability because it is contrary to the mechanism linked to the notification of potential exposure to contagion.

From last week, the second part of the code of the app chosen by the Italian government to collect data that serves to reconstruct the chain of infections is known. The application records the data , shares them with the central server and compares them with the archives to check if there have been any contacts at risk. It is based on the exposure notification system designed by Apple and Google which have the technology that allows communication via bluetooth low energy of smartphones (the operating system must be updated to make the app work).

The app should send a message, a warning about proximity to a positive subject (data is shared voluntarily by the same subject through the ASL). “Immuni found that on day% @ you were close to a positive Covid user – 19 positive.” The text is not the definitive one and could also give the indication to contact the doctor or proceed with the quarantine.

The data goes to servers managed by Sogei , the IT company of the public administration, and smartphones every day who have the app download the updated list of positives on which the comparison occurs in the event of a meeting. At European level, work is being done on the interoperability of contact tracing apps in order to have shared systems at the time the borders are opened.

The app will still be active after the opening of the borders between the regions set for Wednesday June 3rd. Already in the first weeks, the tracking system may be active which is already valid for hairdressers and restaurants that have to keep the data of the customers who have booked for two weeks. The hypothesis is reported by Corriere della Sera as a concession that the government will make to those Regions that fear a new wave of contagions with the freedom of movement.

