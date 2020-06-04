immune-app:-sexist-images-changed,-more-form-than-substance?

A woman holding a child and a man working on the computer at the other end of the screen. It was one of the images that accompanied the Immuni app , the one that will be used to track people who came into contact with a person coronavirus positive. Now it has been replaced with a reversed image: there is the woman on the PC and the man cradling the child.

The replacement took place after the social and political accusations. The image was a stereotype: the housewife and the man who works . Former MEP Anna Paola Concia has asked to remedy “this image out of time and history”. The image has been removed and all the graphics have been “corrected”. In another screenshot of the app, the doctor became a doctor.

The woman with the child in her arms and the man at work. An app that should track the infection, polluted from unbearable and anachronistic stereotypes. Come on, let's change that image and that mentality pic.twitter.com/7EhRk8SbcW – laura boldrini (@lauraboldrini) June 3, 2020

The sexist image (a role only for the woman, the one within the home) is no longer there, but is it really enough to reconstruct it by reversing the roles for something to really change? Judging by the precedents, it is of little use. The archaic stereotype of the mother-only woman, together with those who make her body an object especially in advertising, struggles to disappear.

It happens on the primary school books , where mom iron and cook, actions that dad never does . It happens in the commercials with the little girl who dreams only of being a dancer and the boy who instead already plans to preschool car. It happens in the vocabulary where the female of some terms finds it hard to enter: from the mayor to the engineer, women in roles and professions that they were only men.

They are all examples of a reality that does not tell of equality. Gender equality has not been achieved in any country according to a United Nations report last March : according to a worldwide survey almost 90% of all people, men and women, are prevented in comparisons of the female sex.

Showing women are in traditional jobs does not help, but the usefulness of reversing the image is not proven without this actually happening in reality. The report The Equilibriste of Save the children together with the Orlando Association says that in this period women have done much more than men without recognition and with more risky job positions: over half are alone to take care of their children (51, 7%), shopping (50, 3% ), cleaning the house and washing clothes (the 80, 2%) and cooking (70, 5%).

