Impact of Covid-19 on Acetaldehyde market: Hitting New Heights Between the Forecast Period 2020 -2026 | Eastman Chemical Company, Showa Denko K.K., Celanese Corporation

The market study on the Global Acetaldehyde market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Acetaldehyde (systematically ethanal) is an organic chemical compound with the formula CH3CHO or MeCHO. It is one of the most important aldehydes, occurring widely in nature and being produced on a large scale industrially. Acetaldehyde occurs naturally in coffee, bread, and ripe fruit, and is produced by plants as part of their normal metabolism. It is also produced by oxidation of ethanol.

First, the global Acetaldehyde market is concentrated: Celanese, Eastman, Showa Denko, CNPC and Sinopec are the leading players in this market. For example, Celanese is the biggest supplier in Europe, and Eastman is the only supplier in United States.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Eastman Chemical Company, Showa Denko K.K., Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., LCY GROUP, Jubilant, SEKAB, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Lonza, Ashok Alco – chem Limited, CNPC, Sinopec, Jinyimeng Group, Shijiazhuang Xinyu Sanyang Industry, Shandong Hongda, Shandong Kunda Biotechnology, Hubei Yihua, China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals, Yuntianhua, Sanmu, Nanjing Redsun

Second, the global market for acetaldehyde has been in mature status for the past twenty years. Rigid decrease of Acetaldehyde capacity had been witnessed from 1990 to 2000, but the market change became modest ever since. In recent years, slight decrease of production has happened in Acetaldehyde industry, as the reduction of Acetic acid produced by Acetaldehyde method. However, for the coming years, the Acetaldehyde market would be increase due to the rigid demand of downstream products like Pentaerythritol.

Third, the most prevalent processes of Acetaldehyde Manufacturing are oxidation of Ethylene method and Ethyl Alcohol method (Oxidation and dehydrogenation). Ethylene method has been used for many years to produce Acetic acid. However, Ethyl Alcohol method has been used increasingly, especially in Europe and India. It is estimated that Ethyl Alcohol method would be the dominate process of Acetaldehyde in the future.

Fourth, the import and export business of this industry is not frequent. Most products are digested in domestic market rather than export to other region, since Acetaldehyde is a very toxic substance and might cause cancer even contacted for a short while.

Fifth, Acetic acid facilities based on Acetaldehyde continue to operate in Asia and South America, although these will eventually be phased out in favor of methanol carbonylation. Pyridine, pentaerythritol, and acetate esters are the most promising applications of Acetaldehyde industry.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acetaldehyde will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Acetaldehyde market was 1660 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.6% between 2019 and 2025.

The Acetaldehyde report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Acetaldehyde market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Ethylene Type, Ethanol Type

Segment by Applications

Acetic acid, Pentaerythritol, Pyridines, Acetate esters

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Acetaldehyde market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Acetaldehyde market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

