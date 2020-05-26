Impact of Covid-19 on Heparin market has huge growth in industry : Hepalink, Changshan Pharm, Qianhong Bio-pharma, Opocrin

Heparin Market overview:

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Heparin Market 2020 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis on the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included for the market.

Heparin, a highly sulfated glycosaminoglycan, is widely used as an injectable anticoagulant, and has the highest negative charge density of any known biological molecule. It can also be used to form an inner anticoagulant surface on various experimental and medical devices such as test tubes and renal dialysis machine

Heparin API is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease are increased year by year. Heparin API is an efficient solution to those diseases.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Hepalink, Changshan Pharm, Qianhong Bio-pharma, Opocrin, Pfizer, Aspen Oss, King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical, Bioibérica, Dongcheng Biochemicals, Jiulong Biochemicals, Tiandong, Xinbai, Yino Pharma Limited, Deebio

Raw materials of Heparin API are mainly porcine intestine, bovine lung and bovine intestine, etc. China pig slaughter amount accounted for more than 50% of the world. It has most abundant raw material resources all over the world.

The classification of Heparin includes Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium and others, and the proportion of Heparin Sodium in 2016 is about 88%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Heparin is widely used UFH and LMWH. The most proportion of Heparin is used in LMWH, and the proportion in 2016 is 88.9%

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Europe, United Stated is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 36%.

Market competition is not intense. Hepalink, Bioibérica, Changshan Pharm, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Global Heparin market size will increase to 1290 Million US$ by 2025, from 990 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heparin.

This report researches the worldwide Heparin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Heparin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Heparin report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the Heparin market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium

Segment by Applications

UFH, LMWH

Based on the industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Heparin market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and policies has also be included.

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

