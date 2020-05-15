Impact of Covid-19 on Hydrofluoric Acid market has Huge Growth in Industry| Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell, Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol), Morita

Hydrofluoric Acid Market overview:

The market study on the Global Hydrofluoric Acid market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has put the world on a standstill, affecting major operations, leading to an industrial catastrophe. This report presented by Garner Insights contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post pandemic market scenarios. This report covers all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. The main market players are Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, and Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials etc. In the past five years, the sales volume of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid increased to from 176 K MT in 2012 to 252 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 9.41%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid can be classified as four types according to the purity, include UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade and EL Grade. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 61% of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is integrated circuit industry, 17% is used in monitor panel industry. The downstream market demand is from Monitor Panel field.

The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

Study Group believes that the development potential of this industry has a huge space, especially in the case of the development of downstream products with high added value is developed fast.

The global Hydrofluoric Acid market was 690 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The Hydrofluoric Acid report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Hydrofluoric Acid market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Stella Chemifa Corp, FDAC, Honeywell, Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol), Morita, Sunlit Chemical, Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, Do-Fluoride Chemicals, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Shaowu Fluoride, Shaowu Huaxin, Yingpeng Group, Sanmei

The Important Type Coverage:

UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade, EL Grade

Segment by Applications

Integrated Circuit, Solar Energy, Glass Product, Monitor Panel, Other

The industry report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. Stay at home | Stay safe

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Hydrofluoric Acid market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Hydrofluoric Acid market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

