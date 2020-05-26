Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Videoscope market To Witness Significant Growth By 2020-2026 with keyplayer Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, AIT, VIZAAR, Dellon

Industrial Videoscope Market overview:

The statistical surveying report comprises of a detailed study of the Industrial Videoscope Market 2020 along with the industry trends, size, share, growth drivers, challenges, competitive analysis, and revenue. The report also includes an analysis on the overall market competition as well as the product portfolio of major players functioning in the market. To understand the competitive scenario of the market, an analysis of the Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included for the market





The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 2 percent price erosion.

Olympus, GE, Karl Storz, SKF, AIT, VIZAAR, Dellon, Yateks, Mitcorp, SENTECH, 3R

Certain applications require a videoscope that can make accurate measurements. Tried-and-true stereo measurement provides depth, area, distance, and point-to-line measurements. The involved technique of one-to-one matching, where an optical tip adaptor is paired with a single scope on a specialized jig, has expanded the capabilities of stereo measurement and increased precision. Previously, stereo measurement required operators to position the distal end of the insertion tube very close to the crack or defect. Now, stereo measurement can be performed from twice the distance as was possible with previous-generation videoscopes, covering an inspection area four times larger. This means that a 1.5-inch flaw can be measured from one inch away. Operators can expect to spend less time navigating and positioning the distal end for a stereo measurement.

Features that support an inspector’s work are available to help get answers. Simple videoscopes that only record images are popular, but mid-range and high-end videoscopes have clever features that aid operators in evaluating flaws. Operators can compare a saved image taken from a previous inspection to a live image on a split screen. The saved image can even be overlaid on a live image at the desired opacity to help inspectors recognize changes, such as a new nick or the lengthening of a crack. These image comparison features enable the operator to quickly evaluate the condition of equipment in the field. Text and symbol annotations on images, notes, and voice memos are all features designed to increase the efficiency of an inspector’s workflow. Prompts for filing and naming the saved images help operators stay organized after the inspection. Images and notes can be streamlined into customizable reports, drastically cutting down on the time needed to create a report and reducing the amount of time an inspector spends recounting observations.

The design and form factor of videoscopes are increasingly focused on operator comfort. Videoscopes are used in a wide range of environments from the gear boxes in wind turbines to underground pipelines. To accommodate these diverse and sometimes challenging workspaces, videoscopes are manufactured in numerous shapes and sizes. Some are lightweight and designed for single-handed operation for maximum portability. When portability is crucial, videoscopes tend to have smaller screens and compact bodies with simpler operating systems. Some are built to military standards and are fully outfitted with interchangeable insertion tubes. Videoscopes are available with touch screens, remote controls, and detachable monitors. Some videoscopes can easily mount to a tabletop or workstation. In addition, a growing trend is integrating the carrying case so that it can be used as a stand for the videoscope. Whatever the inspection environment, there is a videoscope designed to best suit the operator, rather than having the operator struggle to accommodate the equipment.

Inspection images must often be reviewed by a team member offsite. As demand for connectivity is growing, videoscopes offer solutions, such as integrated Wi-Fi, for image sharing and even live streaming. While equipment is being inspected in the field, a team member in the office or at another field location can have a virtual presence by viewing and providing feedback on the live inspection with a desktop, tablet, or smartphone. Features that support collaboration and teamwork are growing as more organizations want to quickly share inspections for review.

The Industrial Videoscope report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the Industrial Videoscope market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Hand held type, Desktop type

Segment by Applications

Aerospace, Power engineering and power plants, Transport and automotive technology, Pipelines, chemistry, and plant engineering, Building and construction industry, Research, development, and customized solutions

Based on the industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Industrial Videoscope market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and policies has also be included.

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

