Impact of Covid-19 on Ink Solvents market has huge growth in industry : Eastman, Dow, Basf, Ashland, Shell, Mitsubishi Shoji Chem

Ink Solvents Market overview:

The market study on the Global Ink Solvents market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Ink Solvents include Glycol ethers, Butanone, Ethyl acetate, Butyl acetate, Isopropanol, Propanol, Butanol, Butanone, Ethoxypropanol, Ethoxypropyl Acetate, Butyl Glycolether, Isophorone, and others. Ink Solvents are widely used in flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard.

The Ink Solvents industry has entered a mature stage recent years, and the industry concentration is not high. The global leaders are Eastman. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 85% market share of global in 2014. The key players include Eastman, Dow, Basf, Ashland, Shell, Mitsubishi Shoji Chem, Solvay, Evonik, Celanese, Ineos, and others.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are flexible packaging, folding cartons, corrugated cardboard, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for Ink Solvents will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Ink Solvents is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Ink Solvents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In 2015, the main raw material price is relatively stable, and expected that the Ink Solvents raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Ink Solvents.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Ink Solvents market will become more intense.

In China, YIP’S Chem is the largest producer, has top Ink Solvents production technology, followed by Yankuang Lunan Chem and Baichuan Chem. In addition, there is no large competitor in Ink Solvents market.

The Ink Solvents report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Ink Solvents market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Eastman, Dow, Basf, Ashland, Shell, Mitsubishi Shoji Chem, Solvay, Evonik, Celanese, Ineos, Exxon Mobil, Vertec Biosolvent, Lotte Chem, LyondellBasell, LG Chem, Arkema, Showa Denko, YIP’S Chem, Yankuang Lunan Chem, Baichuan Chem, Super Chemical, Sanmu Chem, Jinyimeng Group, Jianye Chem, Zhongchuang Chem, CNPC, Lianhai Bio-tech, Sopo Group, Jidong Solvent, Huayi Group

The Important Type Coverage:

Alcohol solvents, Ester solvents, Benzene solvent, Ketone solvent

Segment by Applications

Flexible packaging, Folding cartons, Corrugated cardboard, Other

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Ink Solvents market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Ink Solvents market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

