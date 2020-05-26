Impact of Covid-19 on Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market is to Witness Significant Growth between 2020-2026 with leading players – Kemira, Feralco Group, Airedale Chemical, Holland Company, GEO

Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) Market overview:

The market study on the Global Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Poly aluminum chloride (PAC) is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly aluminum chloride is typically used in water treatment industry, but also has related applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

The Major players to produce PAC are Kemira and Feralco.

which accounted for more than 75 % of production in total. The major consumption region is Germany and Spain.

PAC industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Kemira, accounting for 50 percent market share in volume in 2014,followed by Ferola and Airedale Chemical. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Europe domestic Industrial technology, Europe PAC has been made a lot of progress and is the technical leader in the world

The application of PAC is water treatment and paper industry, together these two areas accounts for more than 90% of total consumption.

The Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Kemira, Feralco Group, Airedale Chemical, Holland Company, GEO, USALCO, Taki, Orica Watercare, Shandong Zhongketianze, Jingmen Yangfeng, Yuanda

The Important Type Coverage:

Product Form, Basicity

Segment by Applications

Industrial and municipal water treatment, Drinking water treatment, Paper industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Cosmetic industry

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC) market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

