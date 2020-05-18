Impact of Covid-19 on Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market is to Witness Significant Growth between 2020-2026 with leading players – Shin Etsu (JP), Sumco (JP), Siltronic (DE), MEMC (US), LG Siltron (KR)

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market overview:

The market study on the Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has put the world on a standstill, affecting major operations, leading to an industrial catastrophe. This report presented by Garner Insights contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post pandemic market scenarios. This report covers all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global semiconductor wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.

In 2016, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the semiconductor silicon wafer market with a share of 65%.

The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.

Despite the present problem of competition in the market, the global recovery trend is clear that, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future they will still have

The global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market was 7810 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 9590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2025.

The Semiconductor Silicon Wafer report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

Top manufacturers as follow:

Shin Etsu (JP), Sumco (JP), Siltronic (DE), MEMC (US), LG Siltron (KR), SAS (TW), Okmetic (FI), Shenhe FTS (CN), SST (CN), JRH (CN), MCL (CN), GRITEK (CN), Wafer Works (TW), Zhonghuan Huanou (CN), Simgui (CN)

The Important Type Coverage:

300 mm, 200 mm, ≤ 150 mm

Segment by Applications

Memory, Logic/MPU

The industry report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. Stay at home | Stay safe

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

