imprisonment

The contingencies (and possibilities) of life pulled me out of quarantine earlier than expected. I left the house without thinking, at a fast pace. Street, subway, street, faces, old corners of the city looked like they were new. I spent forty days in a diamond-studded prison with my beloved Annalena, my beloved children, our beloved dog, and we felt like a family as much as we had ever felt before. Remote work and work in the present, cooking and washing and hanging and sweeping, the most ordinary everyday life that only upside down times can tell as romance and heroic.

Well, yes: we cleaned the house, wow. We continued to work and make money, and every night we watched a movie on the sofa. A luxury. I left the house without thinking, because even being touched by the thought of liberation seemed to me disgusted. And rather, I thought about how many of those lowered shutters will be withdrawn up, how many will leave the quarantine and not find the job they had, I have mulled over the constant feeling that the aftermath may be more devastating than the carnage of these weeks. I thought, for example, among a thousand possible examples, of the two hundred thousand foreign carers hired illegally, offensive wages, and liquidated in two hours for fear of contagion and now lost in empty cities, without money, without name, without the right to any subsidy , often blocked by the closure of borders. They are the terrible illegal immigrants, the dead souls of which no Gogol will write. I was thinking about this, and therefore I preferred to leave the house without thinking, at a fast pace.