in-april,-half-of-the-deceased-milanese-elderly-lived-in-an-rsa.-does-covid-19-have-anything-to-do-with-it?

On 53, 1% of the over 65 who died in Milan in April he was a guest of an RSA.

In April 2020 the 53, 1% of the over 65 dead in Milan he was a guest of an RSA, or a rest home. If you widen your gaze to the province and add that of Lodi , two territories belonging to the Agency of health protection of Milan Metropolitan City, the percentage is 34, 9% .

Yet the guests in the 152 retirement homes of this territory hardly represent the 2.3% of the total population with more than 65 years. To better understand the proportions of what happened in the health care residences of the Milanese and Lodi area, you can rely on this chart:

The graph allows to understand how much the deaths of over 65 in the RSA have weighed on the total number of people who died in the same range of age, especially if this value is related to the percentage of elderly people who live in a rest home out of the total population. The report compiled by the Milanese ATS, however, allows us to go into detail on the individual health districts (the ASST). This is the situation:

By default the graph shows the data relating to the month of April And the filter allows you to view the situation in the first quarter of 2020 . The red bar shows the total of the entire Milan Ats.

To make this calculation, Wired started from the numbers contained in a report published a few days ago by the health company, entitled Assessment of excess mortality during the Covid epidemic – 19 in the residents of the Rsa . A document that estimates in 4. 848 the deaths of over 65 guests of rest homes since the beginning of the year.

A higher number than 482% compared to what, always according to the Ats , it was legitimate to expect based on the deaths that occurred in the rest homes in the period between 2016 and the 2019, of the 223% if we consider the first four months of the year. Now, why is it so important to evaluate the increase in mortality in Lombardy's RSAs? Because it is here that, with a resolution of the last March 8 , the regional council authorized the transfer of affected patients from the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

And if, obviously, it is not possible to say that all the elderly who died in nursing homes were positive for the new coronavirus, nevertheless the management of Covid patients – 19 within the Lombardy RSA has raised more than one doubt. These also include those of the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Lombard capital.

Returning to the calculations, once the number of the deceased in the rest homes was known, it was compared with that of the total of the over 65 dead. A data made available by Istat, with the exception of seven municipalities, in which, however, reside slightly less than 6 thousand over 65 .

The result is that in April, structures hosting 30th of the Milanese and Lodi elders registered a third of the deaths in this age group. It is true, the guests of the Rsa are the most fragile subjects and in all probability the deceased already had pathologies. But the numbers say that many more have died than the local health authorities expected.