in-australia-under-the-sea-there-is-a-“coral-greenhouse”

When we hear the word greenhouse our mind immediately runs to agriculture or botany. However, in Australia a rather unusual one has recently been created, above all because it is not found on the earth's surface, but in the ocean. It's called Coral Greenhouse , Serra del Corallo , and it is the work of Jason deCaires Taylor , known for being a creator of underwater sculptures . He first started to think of the world below the surface of the sea as an exhibition space.

“The design of the greenhouse is biomorphic and its shape is determined by the forces of nature” explains the artist. If on the one hand, in fact, it is positioned in a natural inlet of the coral reef , of which it represents a kind of offshoot, on the other hand it will slowly begin to be part of it and will be colonized by the living beings of this ecosystem . This process rests the foundations on “organic architectural philosophy that focuses on the union and connection between the works and their surroundings”.

A crystalline message is the basis of the Serra del Corallo : we must have more respect for the oceans and seas of the planet that hosts us. Furthermore, «he hopes to accompany us in a new era with a culturally and environmentally aware tourism with the aim that more tourists see the wonders of nature as ecosystems that breathe “. deCaires Taylor is convinced that “once his works are immersed in water they no longer belong to him but to the ocean and all the creatures that inhabit him” as stated on the website of Museum of Underwater Art (MOUA), of which it represents the largest installation.

The Serra del Corallo is located off the Australian coast of North Queensland , near Townsville, in the John Brewer Reef . The aim of this work is also to highlight the conservation and restoration of the complex and delicate ecosystem of the Great Barrier Reef Australian that rises right in these waters. The opening to the public was to take place as early as April but the global pandemic has imposed an extension. As soon as it is inaugurated, however, controlled accesses, mediated by tour operators, will be allowed. To visit it, therefore, you will not have to walk through the corridors of a classic museum, but wear wetsuits and snorkels.

Also part of the MOUA is the Ocean Siren , an installation located at the bottom of the long pier ( jetty ) of Townsville, above the ocean surface. What is particular about this statue is the fact of changing color in relation to the sea temperature. A signal that makes the state of overheating of the waters evident.

In the next few years more works on Palm and Magnetic Island , which host significant Aboriginal communities. Just to the Aborigines the MOUA intends to pay a tribute as ancestral inhabitants of the Australian lands; today, unfortunately, situations of profound social unease often live, especially in the large cities of this confederation of states.

If you take a look at the gallery at the beginning you will discover other interesting details on the Serra del Corallo .

(Photo: © MOUA).

