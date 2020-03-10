in-harry-and-meghan-markle's-head:-«after-this,-we-are-free»

The Queen Elizabeth is neutral by definition, as well as by vocation: «Dirty clothes are washed at home». William and Kate Middleton were a bit chilly. The moment of maximum interaction, moreover, was an anonymous «hello». Uncle Edoardo tried to act as a buffer. Camilla laughed with everyone else. But during the last public event by senior royalty – among the stalls of Westminster Abbey – the real protagonists were Meghan Markle and Harry .

The prince 35 enne was unable to hide some tension, l the former actress, on the other hand, was better: smiles left and right. But what we all want to know is: what will have gone through his head? Fans of more careful royals have not failed to notice a look – of complicity – that the Sussex exchanged during the ceremony. Harry sketched a smirk, his wife looked at him expressing understanding. As if to say : «After this, we are finished and we are free!».

Impossible to read in their eyes, of course, but the Sussex royal calendar now is free. The two will “officially” leave the royal family next March 31 in March. The Megxit will be in effect from April 1st. Meghan, according to the well-informed, will return practically immediately to Canada, on the island of Vancouver, where he left Archie with the nanny and friend of the heart Jessica Mulroney. The prince, however, should join them in a couple of weeks, just enough time to fix the last things.

Meghan now only looks ahead: she is preparing in detail the launch of their new foundation . It will no longer have in the name “Royal”, but the American 38 is convinced that it will still be a success. Freedom has no price.

