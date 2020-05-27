in-holland,-no-stop-to-5g:-there-is-no-evidence-of-harm-to-human-health

Based on the ICNIRP guidelines, the Hague court rejected the lawsuit filed by the Stop 5GNL group to block the installation of 5G antennas in the Netherlands

(photo: Getty Images)

Another blow failed for the No-5G . For the Hague Tribunal the Dutch group Stop 5GNL will have to pay the legal fees after having lost the lawsuit against the state to block the installation of the 5G antennas in the Netherlands. The evidence that would demonstrate the risks to human health would be insufficient and the limits imposed for the application of the new technology in the area would remain below those indicated by the latest guidelines of the Icnirp , the organization non-governmental scientific (recognized by the World Health Organization) that studies non-ionizing radiation and their effects. The ruling specifies that the task of a state “is not to guarantee that any risk is preventable” but “that the risks and benefits are assessed in a balanced way” .

On what the Hague ruling is based

The judges of the Hague district court to which the Stop 5GNL group had appealed to block the installation of the new antennas rejected the lawsuit against the Dutch state on the basis of guidelines published in March by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (Icnirp).

The document of the non-governmental organization, considered among the most authoritative for its studies in the field of non-ionizing radiation (from solar ones to microwaves to radio waves) addresses precisely the question of protection of human beings from radio frequency electromagnetic fields in the range between 100 kHz and 300 GHz , reaffirming the application limits of old and new communication technologies.

After reviewing the available scientific literature on safety, ICNIRP experts reiterate that there is no evidence of risks for human health other than those already known and averted by the limits currently in force, and in addition prescribe greater attention to the use of frequencies above 6GHz (in Italy and other European countries the 5G will use the bands a 700 Mhz, at 3. 700 MHz and at 26 GHz) indicating the maximum exposure limits of parts of the body and the whole body.

Limits that the Netherlands respects, and which the state undertakes to monitor over time.

What the WHO says

The World Health Organization, which recognizes the authority of ICNIRP on the matter, has created a page dedicated to 5G, in which, in addition to the basic information, it remembers how high frequencies of 5G are not a novelty but are already used by other existing technologies, including , for example, body scanners for airport security.

Adverse effects for human health are not known nor have they been demonstrated, although specific studies on 5G frequencies are few.

The main effect of radio frequencies on the human body is the heating of the fabrics, remembers the WHO, which however specifies that the levels of exposure to current technologies cause a negligible increase of body temperature and remaining below the maximum exposure limits foreseen by the lines international guide there are no consequences for public health.

WHO, however, is conducting a risk assessment for health at radio frequencies, including those of 5G, whose publication is scheduled for 2022 .