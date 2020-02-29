in-praise-of-david-beckham,-ideal-husband-(and-not-only-for-this-photo)

David Beckham in the last few days has been very , very romantic. Indeed, if he were not the protagonist of this story we would even say chewy, perhaps too much . A video has appeared on the social networks of the (second) British royal family, a story of times gone by. In the foreground is a very young David, today 44 enne, who makes sweet eyes at his future wife – at the time only Victoria Adams , Posh Spice – and says: «What made me fall in love with Victoria? I can't say a single thing, I immediately liked the whole package “.

And way of hearts.

As if that were not enough, the former Manchester United footballer shortly after sharing was a guest of The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon and there he confessed to still keep the train ticket on which the former Spice wrote him – beyond 25 years ago – his phone number. And so the most famous former number 7 of England has flown to the top of the ranking of most desirable husbands. With Victoria, now a stylist, he has been married for over twenty years and together they have four children: Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven.



Entrepreneur, manager, testimonial, engaged in social media, Beckham knew how to build an empire around the football field, well before Cristiano Ronaldo and knowing how to make it even more structured. In addition, the former midfielder improves over time: just look at this photo: the older he gets, the cooler he gets. He is even forgiven the total white suit with which he married at Lutterellstown Castle, Ireland, in 1998. Even the matching top hat. Even the oxygenated hair and straight from the past.

David is also a dad present: on On Instagram we have seen him play with Harper's dolls several times, sew her a little dress or accompany one of the older children to tennis. «I can count on the support of an incredible husband . At home we look after children equally. When I'm out, it is he who cooks or who accompanies them to school », Victoria once said that never smiles never because she has nothing to prove. While he merely says: “Don't call me” mammo “, dads do this too.”

And if the more evil ones say « and betrayals?» , Victoria never gave weight to the rumors. Over the years there have been, of course, countless gossip but never a test. And the former Spice must never have felt the need to go looking for it. «People can say what they want, but she and I will always be husband and wife , ”Said David. Ideal husband.

