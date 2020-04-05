in-the-end,-the-spirit-of-man-wins

A few days ago (when it was still allowed to go out walking. In the meantime they have forbidden it) I went out for a walk on the green path between the condominiums in my neighborhood, and behind a curve a lady walking with the dog ( here people walk the dog ten times a day. You look at him and you see him exhausted) he apostrophized me (from a safe distance, the Prime Minister asked citizens to “love each other from a distance”) tell me, you could have invented a story such?



For a month now we have been prisoners of a story that is too dramatic, too tragic, which has been imposed on us and does not leave us many opportunities to act if we do not give up.

We must obey. Yet in the midst of all this, perhaps we are left with a margin of freedom. The freedom to choose how we want to tell this story to ourselves. And the meaning we will give it when it is finished.



A close friend has left us this week. David Erlich was a wonderful storyteller and the owner of the most beautiful literary café in Jerusalem, Tmol Shilshom. My second date with my wife was in Tmol Shilshom. We had gone to hear David Grossman speak and then while walking on the street she confessed to me that she had always dreamed of getting married to a writer. (After that I have no alternative.) My first meeting with the public as a writer took place in Tmol Shilshom. There were five people in all, but thanks to David Erlich, who moderated and listened and asked questions, I remember him as a positive experience. Over the years, we have become friends. I have had the privilege of enjoying his rare ability to have deep conversations. Intimate, sincere conversations, conversations from which you come out a little different from how you entered it.

David died in his sleep. Cardiac arrest. In fact, however, it is one of the victims of the coronavirus. In the evening he felt chest pains but did not want to be transferred to the hospital for fear of the infection. He was relatively young, sixty years old. I have no doubt that, were it not for the virus, he would still be alive. And I would still have my friend.

When I learned of death, I felt a strong desire to find myself in the company of people who loved him. I asked where the funeral was held. They replied that, due to the situation, it would only take place in the presence of close family members. I asked when the shiva began, the week of mourning during which condolences are brought to the family. They replied that the shiva was scheduled for Sunday evening on zoom. The shiva on zoom? I reported to my wife crying. It is terrible. I hate this virus, I said. I am no longer willing to hear from anyone that the virus “came to teach us a lesson.” Or that “brings us back to a simpler life”. This virus is a great bastard.



Last night there was the shiva. One hundred rectangles on zoom. A hundred sad faces. If there was an emoticon that allows you to privately greet those you know, I would have sent thirty. A woman played the guitar and sang a song dear to David. Someone read from one of his books. Others have chosen to tell a special moment shared with him. Several have stressed his rare ability to truly speak from heart to heart. My connection ended twice in the course of the evening. The speaker was not always seen. And audio, in general, was a disaster. But after the event ended with the funeral kaddish, the prayer for the dead, and after I turned off the computer, I felt surprisingly consoled. More: I felt that the spirit of man had won.



I didn't know what to answer to the neighbor who a week ago asked me “could you have invented it, such a story?”; I smiled embarrassed and started on my way. When I meet her on the path (because sooner or later this nightmare will end) I will tell her that “I thought about it and no … I could not have invented such a story”. But I think I could have written the end of it. In the end, the spirit of man wins.

Translation by Raffaella Scardi