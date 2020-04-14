in-the-garden,-with-wife-and-dogs:-the-return-of-albert-of-monaco-recovered-from-the-coronavirus

As soon as he is recovered from the coronavirus after twelve days of quarantine in his palace Alberto of Monaco he drove (driving him) to the summer residence of Roc Agel where he was able to embrace his wife Charlene and her five-year-old children Jacques and Gabriella . And on Easter day the princess published the first video in which she reappears, holding her two chihuahuas, next to her husband . In the video, the two, “in these difficult times”, congratulated everyone in two languages: English and French.

The day before Charlene, sending via Instagram “blessings and love to the whole world “, had posted some photos of their children in the unusual garments of gardeners . To convey a message of serenity to the whole kingdom, through a tender slice of daily life.

Albert of Monaco discovered that he was positive for coronavirus on 19 March. In solitary confinement in his palace, he had continued to work from his private apartment. And he had assured that his was a “mild case”: “The first symptom? The runny nose . Now I have a slight fever and a little cough . Nothing serious”. But he was worried about his children : «In the past weeks they have had stomach pains, so I kissed them often. I hope I haven't infected them. ” The fears of those days are overcome. And now the royal family is gathered again in the Roc Agel country residence.

